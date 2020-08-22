King George seeks Congressional approval to access in-ground fiber network

Cupka shared her research with fellow board members Tuesday, who unanimously agreed to have County Administrator Neiman Young draft a letter to King George’s representatives the next day.

Rep. Rob Wittman, R-1st District, said his office would continue working with the FCC on “a legislative fix that expands high-speed broadband so that students can access the educational materials they need during the pandemic.”

At least one-fourth of King George students have no internet access at all or a connection so slow that it doesn’t support streaming or “live learning,” Cupka said. She said students and their parents have struggled with classwork and job duties since the pandemic struck in March.

King George is home to about 2,000 contractors and employees associated with Naval Support Facility Dahlgren—and many workers there have been directed to telework through the end of this year, Cupka said. She knows of households where both parents work at Dahlgren—or one works there and the other teaches in King George—and all are trying to do their jobs and help with their children’s education.

“All trying to learn and teach and work at the same time, on the same connection, usually their home internet,” Cupka said. “These are workers whose jobs are critical to the defense of our nation.”