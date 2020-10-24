King George seeks more info on those without high-speed internet

King George is participating in the project with Northumberland, Richmond and Westmoreland counties. Each locality was supposed to invest $345,000, but King George officials decided to put more “skin in the game,” as Supervisor Annie Cupka described it, and in July, upped its contribution to $500,000.

“We’ll contribute a little more to the pot, but King George is going to be the first to have its fiber network,” Young said at the time.

As part of the plan, All Points Broadband needs to determine the level of customer interest because that will dictate how many users share the upfront costs, according to the company.

Like other rural localities, King George has been trying to solve its internet problems for years, but COVID-19 has brought the issue to the forefront. Resident Kevin Grego, a teacher who moved to the rural Shiloh District in 2016, said his family managed until March “when the pandemic became a worldwide issue, and it really hit home then how hard it is to survive in 2020, in this new age, without wired-in broadband access.”

Grego has to drive to the parking lot of a nearby church and sit in his vehicle to upload lesson plans for the virtual classes he teaches.