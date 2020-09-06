King George seeks public input on use of waterfront home

King George County has an almost million-dollar piece of property on the Potomac River, a two-story home and 1.8 acres of waterfront land received in exchange for beach area lost to the new Potomac River bridge.
The question is, what will the county do with it?
Proposals for how to use the home on Roseland Road, off U.S. 301 before the Nice–Middleton Bridge, have produced mixed reviews. Some supervisors like the idea of three local museums putting exhibits on the first floor and holding conferences on the second.
Others favor turning the home into an event venue, used for weddings and parties, so the county could earn some revenue as it does from the Citizens’ Center on State Route 3. Another supervisor wonders if the space could be repurposed for offices, given that King George is running out of room in the Revercomb Building.
The county has owned the land for more than eight months and is devoting significant staff time and funds to maintain it, County Administrator Neiman Young said last month. It’s time for the county to decide on a use for the property “so it won’t go into neglect,” he added.
And for that, King George officials want to hear from the public. They’re planning an open house at the home at 3321 Roseland Road on Wednesday. Small groups will be able to get a look at the home, with its first-floor studios and second-floor master bedroom, then weigh in on what might be the best use for it.
Visitors can tour the grounds, starting about 6 p.m., then officials will present both sets of plans—as an event venue or museum space—about 45 minutes later. The town-hall meeting will be held outside and will not be broadcast because logistics are not in place to support the “Go to Meeting” platform, Young said.
King George is losing some of its only public beachfront property at Wayside Park, a result of the new $463 million bridge being built by the Maryland Transportation Authority. The new span will double the bridge capacity, put barriers between east- and westbound lanes and allow tall ships to pass under its highest point.
When work initially began on the Virginia side earlier this summer, portions of Wayside Park were closed, including some parking spaces, part of the beach and a grassy area with picnic tables. But as park visitors failed to heed construction barriers and ventured too close to equipment, county officials closed the entire park because of the risk of injury.
In return for land that Virginia—and specifically King George—will lose because of the bigger bridge, the Virginia Department of Transportation worked with county officials on a land swap. VDOT representatives said they searched for years to find a parcel that met the county’s requirements and the project’s budget.
In recent months, King George officials have claimed the deal was “rammed down our throats,” according to Supervisor Jeff Stonehill. Fellow Supervisor Jeff Bueche said it was clear to him that if King George didn’t accept VDOT’s offer for the Roseland Road property, “we would have gotten nothing in return” for losing part of Wayside.
As King George officials have contemplated what to do with the property, they’ve appointed a committee of volunteers to look into the possibilities. Discussions have included kayak and canoe rentals, a facility that would host field trips for students who could study the history of the area, and the two latest proposals for museum space and an event venue.
The county recently approved $5,000 in architectural services to design the facility—once a plan is in place—and to estimate renovation costs.
Further complicating the matter is the location itself. Roseland Road is a quiet, secluded area, set off U.S. 301 and bordered by wooded areas. There’s a home next to the county’s new property, and it’s owned by Peter and Barbara Karabots, whose land also borders Wayside Park. The couple repeatedly has pleaded with the board to come up with a solution that doesn’t leave them situated between two busy parks.
That’s one reason the Board of Supervisors asked for more ideas for the property. The team of volunteers presented the event venue plan on Aug. 4, then came back, at the board’s request, on Tuesday with ideas to use the space for museum displays. Representatives from the King George Historical Association, Dahlgren Heritage Museum and Ralph Bunche Alumni Association said “they were very excited about being able to expand their space and their reach into the county,” said Chris Clarke, director of King George’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The Ralph Bunche association doesn’t have memorabilia on display anywhere in the county, but the two other groups do, and would use the Roseland Road property as secondary space.
