King George seeks public input on use of waterfront home

King George County has an almost million-dollar piece of property on the Potomac River, a two-story home and 1.8 acres of waterfront land received in exchange for beach area lost to the new Potomac River bridge.

The question is, what will the county do with it?

Proposals for how to use the home on Roseland Road, off U.S. 301 before the Nice–Middleton Bridge, have produced mixed reviews. Some supervisors like the idea of three local museums putting exhibits on the first floor and holding conferences on the second.

Others favor turning the home into an event venue, used for weddings and parties, so the county could earn some revenue as it does from the Citizens’ Center on State Route 3. Another supervisor wonders if the space could be repurposed for offices, given that King George is running out of room in the Revercomb Building.

The county has owned the land for more than eight months and is devoting significant staff time and funds to maintain it, County Administrator Neiman Young said last month. It’s time for the county to decide on a use for the property “so it won’t go into neglect,” he added.