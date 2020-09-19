King George seeks to unravel 'knotty history' of Confederate memorial

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unraveling the “knotty history” of the Confederate memorial on the King George Courthouse lawn is going to take some time, money and title searches, according to county officials.

If the research determines that the county owns the obelisk-shaped monument and the ground under it—because there are some questions about both issues—then County Administrator Neiman Young suggests King George put the matter to the voters to decide.

However, that referendum wouldn’t happen this Election Day, but in November 2021.

“There are a lot of stakeholders in the monument,” Young wrote in his report to the Board of Supervisors, noting that a certain expertise is required to unravel the object’s knotty history. “The general public should have a greater voice in the decision to remove or maintain it.”

The matter of the monument was first mentioned in July, when resident Dave Jones asked the board when it planned to move the memorial to a graveyard “where it belongs as opposed to allowing it to remain in the heart of our county as an insult to all Black citizens.” Jones is white and the great-great-grandson of a man who fought for the Confederates.