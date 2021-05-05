King George sticks with 3-cent tax increase

Despite one supervisor’s eleventh hour attempt to get in his 2 cents—and raise the tax rate by a lesser amount—the King George County Board of Supervisors stuck with its original plan.

On Tuesday, the board approved a $97.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022 that includes a 3-cent hike in the real estate tax rate. King George residents will pay 74 cents per $100 of assessed value, one of the lowest rates in the Fredericksburg region.

Supervisor Jeff Bueche, who is not seeking reelection when his first term ends this year, hoped the county could knock a penny off the proposal and bring the tax rate down to 73 cents. He asked colleagues for the second time to consider that option as he believes King George will get more than anticipated from a new stream of revenue.

Starting July 1, the county will impose a local tax of 40 cents on every pack of cigarettes sold within its borders, which is expected to generate at least $4 million.

“Just going to Sheetz this morning to get my pack of cigarettes, there was a line, a fleet of people buying five cartons at a time,” Bueche said, adding he believes the new tax will bring in more than anticipated.