King George sticks with 3-cent tax increase

Despite one supervisor’s eleventh hour attempt to get in his 2 cents—and raise the tax rate by a lesser amount—the King George County Board of Supervisors stuck with its original plan.
On Tuesday, the board approved a $97.4 million budget for fiscal year 2022 that includes a 3-cent hike in the real estate tax rate. King George residents will pay 74 cents per $100 of assessed value, one of the lowest rates in the Fredericksburg region.
Supervisor Jeff Bueche, who is not seeking reelection when his first term ends this year, hoped the county could knock a penny off the proposal and bring the tax rate down to 73 cents. He asked colleagues for the second time to consider that option as he believes King George will get more than anticipated from a new stream of revenue.
Starting July 1, the county will impose a local tax of 40 cents on every pack of cigarettes sold within its borders, which is expected to generate at least $4 million.
“Just going to Sheetz this morning to get my pack of cigarettes, there was a line, a fleet of people buying five cartons at a time,” Bueche said, adding he believes the new tax will bring in more than anticipated.
If that doesn’t happen, he would rather the county “look internally on our side instead of placing that additional cent on the taxpayer” given the difficult year many have faced financially because of the pandemic.
In addition, residents who are customers of the King George Service Authority are looking at another rate increase next fiscal year as part of the utility’s ongoing plan to be self-sufficient. According to the proposal, the average residential bill—which covers two months of service—would go up from $262.87 to $273.38. That’s based on 10,000 gallons of water used and includes increases in all areas, from water and wastewater fees to what’s paid toward debt.
The Service Authority plans a public hearing on the proposed budget at 5:30 p.m. on May 19.
Fellow Supervisor Cathy Binder agreed with Bueche’s proposal to keep the tax rate to a 2-cent increase. But the three other board members stuck with the spending plan they had approved, moments before Bueche’s pitch about lowering the rate hike.
Three people from the county’s public safety sector thanked board members for strides made in improving the pay and number of workers in law enforcement and fire and rescue. The budget includes three new deputies for the Sheriff’s Office—one would be covered by revenue from the cigarette tax—and six new positions in the Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services.
Also included is a step-grade system for all those in public safety and an increase in pay when workers attain specific certifications. Those measures account for $1.3 million and address many of challenges the county had faced in finding—and keeping—fire and rescue workers, said Chief David Moody.
“For about three years, we’ve been struggling to maintain a competitive market and this is going to turn the tide for us,” Moody said.
Zachary Dove expressed gratitude from the King George Professional Firefighters and Paramedics Local 4438. He said the steps taken by the board would help, both with competition and with the service the department can provide.
“Many members listening tonight and those I’ve spoken to on these topics are very excited about the future,” Dove said.
Sheriff Chris Giles noted that King George has five deputies undergoing training at the Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy—something he’s never seen during his career with the county. He also praised the board for its “unwavering support of our public safety employees.”
Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka noted the board hadn’t fully funded the request from schools because more funds were expected from the American Rescue Plan passed in March. Officials expected the county to get another $5.2 million in funding from the plan but weren’t sure, during the April 20 public hearing on the budget, how much schools might get.
The Virginia Department of Education sent out information April 30, and King George schools are eligible for another $2 million in stimulus funding. A second pot of money is available through grants and could provide an additional $1 million, Cupka said.
“We had a feeling it was going to be large,” she said, “and we do have a solid grasp on the number at this time.”
