King George still looking into cause of recent sewage overflow

At the Feb. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting, Collins said he would have liked to have been informed about it instead of reading about it, after the fact, in the newspaper. He also said that he keeps up with Service Authority issues and “they seem to have a lot of closed meetings.”

“I think it’s important that the public business be brought to the public, not so much in closed sessions,” said Collins, adding he’d spoken to the county attorney about the frequency of the Service Authority’s closed meetings. “I’m a little disappointed the public is not being kept aware of what’s going on in the Service Authority and neither am I as the representative.”

Miller told Collins—and later provided more details to The Free Lance–Star—about the timing of information distributed after the overflow. He said he didn’t want to release anything that was inaccurate and that a “deep self-assessment” was needed to determine the source of the problem.