King George still looking into cause of recent sewage overflow

Even before up to 100,000 gallons of partially treated sewage spilled into a tributary of the Potomac River last month from the Dahlgren Wastewater Treatment Plant, officials with the King George Service Authority were noticing problems at the facility.
“We think that there’s something that affected the plant as far back as in December, maybe something got in that kind of caused a disruption in how our operations were taking place,” said Chris Miller, King George’s county administrator and the interim general manager of the Service Authority.
The Service Authority hasn’t pinpointed what created the “critical situation,” he added, but has called in additional help. County staff are working with state regulators and an environmental company hired to operate the plant on a daily basis because no one with the county has the required Class 1 operator license, Miller said.
Several times during a recent phone interview, Miller stressed two key points about the spill, which happened Jan. 20 after unusual amounts of snow and rainfall created high levels of what’s called inflow and infiltration at the Dahlgren facility.
When plant operators faced the potential overflow, they opted for the lesser of two evils. They released “clarified water,” which had been partially treated, rather than let raw sewage leak into the Upper Machodoc Creek, Miller said.
In addition, the Service Authority immediately contacted the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ, which has been monitoring the plant output daily and has inspectors on site at least twice a week, said Thomas Faha, director of DEQ’s Northern Regional Office in Woodbridge.
Faha said the county’s actions were the “right move” in the wake of the situation.
“They are required to have a Class 1 operator and so, if the job market is tight and tough, the expectation is that you do anything and everything necessary to get qualified individuals to oversee the operations of the plant,” Faha said. “That’s a critically important job for the public.”
The Service Authority had a Class 1 operator until August, when former General Manager Jonathon Weakley resigned to become county administrator in his native Madison County. King George has worked to hire a replacement, but like other businesses, agencies and governments in the midst of this national staff shortage, “We really cannot find anybody,” Miller said.
“We are training our existing personnel to get ready and be certified in that area, but we just don’t have that,” Miller said. “I think that’s been one of the problems and we’re trying to get that addressed.”
Staffing and equipment problems are not new to the King George Service Authority. When Weakley took over in 2018, the Service Authority had more than 50 violations and faced the possibility of whopping fines from the state DEQ. Previous management had ignored notices of violations as well as the need for ongoing maintenance, ordered but not installed replacement parts and declined offers from the DEQ to train King George workers, county officials said at the time.
The DEQ has encouraged King George, which also has had some employee turnover, to take advantage of the state training, Faha said. He also said it’s not unusual for a county agency the size of King George to have only one person with a Class 1 operator’s license.
Cathy Binder, who serves on both the Service Authority and the Board of Supervisors, took a deep dive into water and sewer issues after she was elected in 2017. She agrees with Miller’s decision to turn over operations of the county’s five wastewater treatment plants to its consultant, Inboden Environmental Services in the Shenandoah Valley.
“With the guidance from Inboden and DEQ, we look forward to the plant staying in compliance,” she wrote in an email.
But T.C. Collins, a new member of the Board of Supervisors, was not happy that he didn’t know about the sewage discharge. He’s not a member of the Service Authority, which currently consists of two supervisors and three residents.
At the Feb. 1 Board of Supervisors meeting, Collins said he would have liked to have been informed about it instead of reading about it, after the fact, in the newspaper. He also said that he keeps up with Service Authority issues and “they seem to have a lot of closed meetings.”
“I think it’s important that the public business be brought to the public, not so much in closed sessions,” said Collins, adding he’d spoken to the county attorney about the frequency of the Service Authority’s closed meetings. “I’m a little disappointed the public is not being kept aware of what’s going on in the Service Authority and neither am I as the representative.”
Miller told Collins—and later provided more details to The Free Lance–Star—about the timing of information distributed after the overflow. He said he didn’t want to release anything that was inaccurate and that a “deep self-assessment” was needed to determine the source of the problem.
“We’ve gotta look at everything,” Miller said, from whether a customer flushed something down a toilet that shouldn’t be there to whether current employees were ready for such a crisis. “Did we lack the right training? Were they put in the situation that we should have had them more prepared? We own this and we’re gonna make it right so we don’t have these situations happening again.”
The treatment plant is in Williams Creek near the confluence of the Upper Machodoc, which runs into the Potomac. As a result of last month’s spill, the Virginia Department of Health temporarily closed the area to the harvesting of oysters, clams and scallops through Feb. 12. The restriction did not apply to crabs or fish.
The action was a bit of a moot point as all of Machodoc Creek is a National Shellfish Sanitation Area, meaning that harvesting of shellfish isn’t allowed there any time, said Jeff Stonehilll. He represents the Dahlgren District on the Board of Supervisors, owns a marina on Machodoc Creek and is a retired King George deputy.
“We never even knew it happened,” Stonehill said about the spill. “There were no effects that we could see or smell in the creek.”
