King George supervisor has to pay for FOIA request

One elected official’s quest to be in the loop—and track down every conversation between other King George board members and the county administrator—is costing him money.

T.C. Collins, who joined the King George Board of Supervisors on Jan. 1, submitted a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this month to be provided every email and text between fellow supervisors, as well as directors on the King George Service Authority board. His request also included all communication between members of both boards and County Administrator Chris Miller, acting general manager of the water and sewer authority.

Collins initially submitted the request because he said he believes county officials have demonstrated a “lack of transparency to the board members and to the public,” both about problems at wastewater treatment plants and an upcoming discussion about possibly merging the Service Authority into county operations.

During a lengthy discussion on Tuesday that pitted Collins against fellow board members, Collins said he had submitted the request because it was the only way to get the information he sought.

“There’s been communication between board members in regard to specific subject matters and I find out the hard way,” Collins said. “I want to have information the rest of you do and therefore that’s why there’s this FOIA. I can give you a couple examples of things that weren’t shared with me, examples of information that I wasn’t privy to. This is not some political witch hunt, this is purely to get information.”

Collins maintained that he’s “asked for it and asked for it and asked for it,” but hasn’t gotten information, mainly from Miller. He said he could cite several examples, but never gave any, and didn’t expect to have to pay for the information he requested.

However, King George has a policy to charge for the time county staff members work on fulfilling a FOIA request. Because of the “magnitude” of Collins’ request, the county has every right to impose a fee, said County Attorney Kelly Lackey.

The estimate ended up being $435, which Collins paid, then he submitted a request to have the fee waived. In another twist in an already unusual story, Collins sent the waiver request through a personal email, not through his county-issued email account.

Public officials are discouraged from using private emails for government business.

Also, when Collins submitted the request, he checked the box on the form that said he was an individual seeking information for personal use, said Supervisor Annie Cupka, who had requested a copy of Collins’ request.

“That to me seems to be at odds with the request as a duly elected member of the Board of Supervisors,” she said.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Collins made the motion to have the fee waived and Cupka seconded it, “in the interest of entertaining discussion.” Then, she, Chairman Jeff Stonehill and fellow member Richard Granger pointed out they’d be glad to share information with Collins, if he’d only ask them.

All three said the FOIA request marked the first time they’d heard of his concerns. Granger said if he wondered about communication between one board member and another, he would ask them about it—not go to the county administrator and expect him to “start collating information … and run down all communication. That’s a very big ask.”

Supervisor Cathy Binder wondered if there’s a better way board members can share information so one person doesn’t “feel like they’re in the dark,” she said. She recalled her first year on the board, when she would mistakenly hit “reply all” to emails and be chastised by a former colleague who let her know that was illegal. By doing that, she had turned an electronic discussion into an open meeting, Binder said she was told.

She pointed that out to Collins in an attempt to suggest there may be a better way of doing business, but he balked at the notion he didn’t know how to communicate with other elected officials.

“To suggest that I don’t understand open meeting laws is a farce,” Collins said. “I was on the School Board for eight years and communicated with all members, as chair, and as a member. You don’t hit reply all, you send an email to each individual. Yes, it is more time consuming but that’s how the law reads.”

After supervisors pointed out that Miller doesn’t have time to track down the scope of information Collins sought—and that Collins should be prepared to do his own research on matters—Collins stated that if he was being charged $435 to get the information he sought, then other board members should have to pay as well.

The county attorney pointed out there was a difference between asking for background material and associated documents than for every bit of electronic communication over a three-month period.

When Stonehill called for the vote, Collins was the only one who supported the waiving of his fee.

