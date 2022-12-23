King George supervisors balk at change orders

The term “change order” is climbing to the top of the naughty list in King George County.

Members of the Board of Supervisors this week balked at paying an additional $23,514 to consultants who already are getting almost $160,000 to overhaul and update the county’s subdivision and zoning ordinances.

In June 2021, the supervisors hired the Berkley Group, which works with local governments across Virginia, to update ordinances, some which haven’t been changed in decades.

As the consultants’ work has continued, the supervisors recently asked them to take a deeper dive into regulations regarding three issues: data centers, battery storage sites and power plants. Three times since the summer, companies have submitted applications for one of the uses, and plans either were withdrawn by the company or tabled until the ordinance review was finished.

Two proposals included the former Birchwood Power Plant and farmland around it, which would have to be rezoned as industrial.

King George board members assumed that asking Berkley to look closer at the three specified uses would fall within its scope of work, but the consultants felt otherwise.

During heated questioning from the board, Heather Hall, the county’s zoning administrator, said there was an additional cost because the county had requested a second look at what’s already been drafted.

Board members reacted as if they’d gotten coal in their stockings.

Supervisor T.C. Collins wondered if change orders would come every time the consultants respond to a county request. He stated to a county staffer: “Did you not think they were looking for another paycheck? Because that’s what it appears to me.”

Others were equally concerned. Supervisor Cathy Binder said she and fellow Supervisor Richard Granger had worked on an ordinance concerning data centers a few years ago so that one should have been among the existing ordinances the consultants were to review.

“That’s their job, we give them feedback, they need to work on it,” she said. “I just don’t understand why it needs to be a change order.”

She also was concerned that Berkley planned, as part of its additional work, to talk to officials in counties that don’t even have data centers or power plants. Or if they did, they were in industrial centers, not near homes the way the Birchwood site is.

When Binder wondered how Berkley chose which localities to look at, Hall said the “intention is to give you a little bit of both worlds.” King George regularly compares its proposals to those in “neighboring counties as well as those a little further out.”

“We’re not Northern Virginia but also we’re also not Mecklenburg County, so we have to look at those and find what works for King George County,” Hall said.

When Granger suggested that county staff go back to Berkley with some modifications on their request, then bring the updated plan back to the board, his motion was quickly seconded. All five supervisors voted to table the change order.

An issue right before the ordinance matter might have put the board in a “Bah! Humbag” mood. County staff reported that a two-year plan to scan documents “resulted in bids much higher” than the budgeted amount of $70,000.

Collins pressed Megan Pitts, the county’s procurement officer, on how high the costs ran and learned one bid was for almost $300,000.

“It seems like everything is a change order,” Collins said. “Everything that comes before this board, it’s never the amount (the companies) say it’s gonna be.”

Two people in the audience wanted the county to approve the change order that night. Residents Todd and Debbie Fairfax have researched data centers, especially their impact on noise and neighborhoods around them. Repeatedly in recent months, they have implored the King George supervisors to develop robust ordinances governing operations for data centers and other industrial uses.

“As mentioned in prior board meetings, it is very difficult to control what a corporation does once they are in place and operating,” Todd Fairfax said. “This second look will be instrumental in the county getting these ordinances correct so the data centers can be governed well.”