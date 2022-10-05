King George supervisors weigh the power of zoning ordinances

Twice since mid-August, companies have asked King George County to seemingly rush to judgment on some rather serious land-use matters.

First came the request from Birchwood Power Partners to rezone from agricultural to industrial about 700 acres of farmland around the former coal-fired plant on State Route 3. Birchwood never specified the property’s purpose but described only, on posts that have since been removed, plans for a solar farm and battery storage facility. Members of the Planning Commission spent several frustrating hours during a lengthy mid-August meeting, trying unsuccessfully to get some answers.

When the matter came before the Board of Supervisors, the board delayed it indefinitely until Birchwood could come back with more details. Supervisors also told the partnership to present the proposal to county planners first so they could do their mandatory review.

Supervisors discussed a similarly vague matter Tuesday: a request to allow power plants in industrial zones. That use is currently prohibited, said Heather Hall, King George’s director of Community Development. The county granted a special exception in 1991 to allow Birchwood to build its 14-story plant with its iconic billowing smokestack.

Another company, Green Energy Ventures, asked the supervisors in mid-August if power plants could be added to the list of industrial uses. Clark Leming, the land-use attorney representing Green Energy, asked the supervisors to get things started by requesting the planners amend the ordinance.

Then, Leming said he hoped Green Energy would be able to submit a zoning application for its own power generating facility for a data center and possible manufacturing uses.

Leming never mentioned “hydrogen” in his brief remarks. He spoke during the public-comment period which allows only 3 minutes of time, but it’s since become part of the conversation. Supervisor Richard Granger later sat down with Green Energy officials, who wanted to know whether the text amendment was doable.

Granger brought the question to the board Tuesday as a matter of courtesy to Green Ventures, but also expressed concerns.

“I’m not aware that we ever looked at hydrogen energy production in order to craft a good ordinance,” he said. “I think it would take some time. … I’ll be honest, I’m just not interested in taking this on, saying let’s do this in a quick rush.”

Granger said the county had several choices, including telling Green Energy that power plants aren’t allowed simply because they’re not listed as an approved use. But he and other board members agreed to include the matter of power plants in an ongoing overhaul of the county’s zoning and subdivision ordinances.

While some zoning regulations have been amended over time, King George’s ordinances as a whole have not been updated since 1987, Hall said. Last year, the supervisors hired The Berkley Group, a consulting firm that works with local governments, to overhaul the regulations.

The kickoff began almost a year ago with public outreach and regular work sessions with the Planning Commission. Hall expects Berkley to finish its work in 2023 and present a finalized document that will be adopted in the spring or summer.

Members of the Board of Supervisors pledged that while ordinances are being reviewed, they “weren’t going to circumvent or shortchange the process,” Supervisor Annie Cupka said. She’s had people approach her about various issues, from an ordinance prohibiting the accumulation of cars—creating a “junkyard” look—in a residential area to a request for a micro winery. There aren’t ordinances on the books that speak to either and instead of asking for such, Cupka suggested concerned residents attend one of six work sessions the planners have held this year.

“We said we weren’t going to send an individual bunch of stuff to Planning Commission for special treatment during this process, we were going to let them do their work,” Cupka said.

Supervisors stuck to that agreement Tuesday while also debating other fine points of zoning and the need to broaden the county’s tax base.

“Is it the s-word?” Supervisor Chairman Jeff Stonehill asked, referring to solar farms, “Is it data? Is it hydrogen? Who knows what it will be? We certainly need these projects to come to King George to help the burden of taxes on our citizens. But, with that being said, it’s gotta be done correctly.”

Supervisor T.C. Collins suggested that any industrial use be granted through special exception only. He wants supervisors to have the chance to approve each usage “in order to control what this county wants and the citizens want.”

Supervisors also thanked residents for sharing concerns with the board. Todd and Debbie Fairfax have attended every meeting since late August and have strongly encouraged supervisors to craft thorough regulations, particularly regarding data centers, before they think about approving one for the county.

“It is much better to … negotiate from a position of strength,” Debbie Fairfax said Sept. 20.

Cupka told the audience Tuesday that the voices of residents had been heard. She encouraged them to attend Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting, which includes a discussion of data centers. It starts at 7 p.m. in the boardroom of the county administration building.