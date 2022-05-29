King George tax bills delayed as county grapples with budget

King George County sent out notices last week that tax bills—which normally are due June 5—haven’t yet been generated.

That’s because the Board of Supervisors hasn’t formally adopted the rates for real estate or personal property taxes. The board met Tuesday for another budgetary discussion that focused again on how much money to give schools and the impact rising building costs will have on several big projects.

At the end of the meeting, the supervisors voted unanimously to recommend a real estate tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of assessed value. But that won’t be official until three more meetings take place. The board will meet again on June 7 to decide the total budget, including how much to give schools. Then, the board will advertise another public hearing about the tax rate, which will be held during a special meeting on June 14, so it can approve the budget on June 21.

The June 14 meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the King George Sheriff’s Office. The other two sessions are regular meetings, held in the county boardroom and starting at 6:30 p.m.

While every other locality in the Fredericksburg region approved spending plans in April and early May, King George is behind the budget eight ball—and Supervisor T.C. Collins said that’s the state’s fault, not theirs. The General Assembly didn’t reach an agreement on its budget until last week, three months later than normal, but the plan still hasn’t been approved by the governor.

King George officials wanted to wait until they knew the exact amount of state revenue. Other governing bodies that approved budgets without knowing the precise dollar figure will have to amend their budgets later if they change by 1%, according to state law.

Meanwhile, King George residents have been waiting all year to learn the punch to their pocketbooks, both from the new tax rate and last year’s reassessment.

The current real estate tax rate is 73 cents per $100 of assessed value, but home and property values rose by 36% after last year’s reassessment.

That means that “anything above 54 cents is a tax increase,” Supervisor Cathy Binder said on Tuesday. She and Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Stonehill mentioned the impact the higher rates will have on county residents who already are facing bigger bills at stores and gas pumps.

Resident Marguerite Bardone spoke to that during the public comment portion of the meeting. She said residents of her neighborhood, and those who have suffered from pandemic losses or rising costs for medicine, can’t afford higher taxes.

But others, including Supervisor Annie Cupka, argued the county can’t afford to ignore the plight of schools. She said the system is “hemorrhaging” because teachers are leaving to take jobs elsewhere for higher pay. There are more than 50 unfilled positions, as of last week, because salaries aren’t comparable to those in neighboring localities, she said.

Even if teachers get the 5% proposed increase, a tenured instructor on step 10 of the pay scale would make $50,775 next year, Cupka said. That amount is higher elsewhere, from $1,300 more in Westmoreland County to $9,500 more in Stafford County, she said.

“If we don’t do something to stop the bleeding, we’re going to bleed out and we’re not going to be able to provide the human resources,” Cupka said.

Collins countered that all school systems have vacancies and that King George simply cannot compete with localities like Spotsylvania and Stafford. Like Stonehill, Collins noted “there absolutely is waste” in the school budget.

All board members stressed they want the schools to use the allotted funding for higher salaries for teachers.

Even though supervisors debated various amounts for the tax rate—Stonehill and Binder favored something in the low 60s—the board voted unanimously to recommend the 64 cent tax rate.

When they finish their proceedings and approve the tax rate on June 21, it will take about two weeks for the tax bills to be generated, and they’d be due two weeks after that, said Finance Director Donna Hahn.

That means county residents probably will be paying their real estate and personal property taxes around the third full week of July.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.