King George tentatively approves 'historic amount' for schools

Each member of the King George Board of Supervisors initially had a different amount in mind, but the board unanimously agreed in the end to appropriate $21.2 million in local funds to schools.

That’s more than several supervisors had wanted to designate, slightly less than another preferred and fairly close to what School Superintendent Rob Benson suggested in preliminary discussions months ago. It’s not clear exactly how much will be needed in local funds, Benson said, until the governor signs the state’s two-year budget and the Virginia Department of Education appropriates funding for each school system.

But even though the General Assembly delayed its budget approval by three months this year, other localities in the Fredericksburg area were able to approve budgets for fiscal year 2023 while King George has continued its work.

Two more meetings, including a public hearing, remain before the formal approval later this month. Another public hearing is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room of the Sheriff’s Office off State Route 3.

The public hearing is mandated by state law to give residents the chance to comment on proposed tax rates, based on each $100 of assessed valued. The rates are 64 cents for real estate and $3.25 for personal property.

At every recent meeting, there’s been a contingent of school staff and parents asking for full school funding while another faction almost pleads for lower tax rates. They’ve been hit hard, residents said, both by inflation and reassessment last year, which raised property values by almost 40%.

County staff made it clear at the most recent budget work session last week that it will be difficult to make more changes to the proposed budget.

Finance Director Donna Hahn explained the latest revisions and that she’d included $21 million for schools, based on board input.

When Supervisor Chairman Jeff Stonehill asked fellow members their thoughts on an appropriation, County Administrator Chris Miller cautioned that there wasn’t room in the budget to go higher than what Hahn had budgeted.

“If you exceed the amount Ms. Hahn has in here, that’s gonna force us to go back in the county’s budget or go to capital projects and cut out whatever requisite amount to match” the revenue generated by a 64-cent tax rate, Miller said. “That’s a concern that we have.”

A discussion ensued anyway and resulted in the board agreeing to give the schools $100,000 more than Hahn had included. She said she thought there would be funds to make up the difference because she had figured real estate revenue on the “lower side.”

“We all know some individuals get behind on their taxes and we may not realize all the revenue we estimate, so I was trying to be conservative there,” Hahn said. “If I put the full total based on real estate, there would be some additional funds in the budget.”

However, there are still several unknowns beyond the impact from inflation and what the state will appropriate to schools, Stonehill said. That’s the main reason he suggested limiting the school funding to $20 million.

Miller has reported to the board several times that the new courthouse will cost more than previously estimated due to ever-escalating prices of building materials. Initial reports have bumped the price by another $6 million and Miller has told county staff to present the final cost in the coming weeks.

Interest rates also are higher currently than when the courthouse project was discussed so more money has been aside for that, Hahn said.

In addition, King George expects to get less than $3 million from the new cigarette tax, not the $4 million originally estimated.

“We are in such flux right now,” Stonehill said initially, adding that he would prefer leaving some cushion for other projects.

However, he and others agreed to the $21 million allocation for schools.

“That is a historic amount in King George,” said Supervisor T.C. Collins, who also favored a lower amount initially. “They’ve never seen that kind of money go into the schools.”

