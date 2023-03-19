King George County will collect household hazardous waste on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sealston Convenience Center next to the county landfill.
The following items will be accepted:
- Gasoline, kerosene, brake fluid and power steering fluid
- Household cleaners such as ammonia, drain cleaner, rust remover and more
- Universal materials including items with mercury such as thermometers and thermostats
- Oil-based paint products, paint, spray paint, caulk, wood preservative and wood stain
- Swimming pool and garden chemicals such as pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers and insecticides
The convenience center accepts the following items daily:
- Automotive products such as antifreeze, motor oil, oil filters, polish and wax
- Batteries for home and vehicle
- Electronics: TVs, computers, laptops, cellphones, printers, fax machines, MP3 players, DVD/CD/tape players
- Fluorescent light bulbs and compact fluorescent lamps
- Latex paint
- Sharps such as needles and lancets
More information is available on the county’s website, kinggeorgecountyva.gov/248/Solid-Waste-Recycling.