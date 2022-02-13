King George to get public input on redistricting plan

King George County’s redistricting plan hasn’t been organized into months of meetings involving civic and political groups as Stafford County’s has, nor did it change as a result of citizen input as Fredericksburg’s did.

But the county’s proposal does involve shifting 422 addresses into different voting districts and relocating the Dahlgren voting precinct from Potomac Elementary School to the Dahlgren campus of the University of Mary Washington.

The King George Board of Supervisors will go over the proposed changes—and seek comments from residents—during a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Revercomb Administration Center.

Every 10 years after the U.S. Census counts the country’s population, localities have to redraw the boundaries of their voting districts to make sure they’re equitable. King George’s population increased 14 percent from 2010 to 2020 for a total of 26,867 people.

That means each of its four voting districts ideally should contain 6,717 people, according to a recent presentation from Kyle Conboy, the county’s geographic information system’s supervisor. He was one of seven county officials who served on a redistricting committee that proposed boundary changes.

As a result of growth in the past 10 years, the James Madison District was larger than its three neighboring districts and contained 7,380 residents. The district runs from the Stafford County border, along the Rappahannock River’s boundary with Caroline County and to U.S. 301 in Port Royal.

Census figures showed it had 777 more residents than the rural Shiloh District, 864 more people than the Dahlgren District and 1,156 more residents than James Monroe District, which includes Fairview Beach and areas on both sides of the winding State Route 218.

The redistricting committee proposed moving 345 addresses and several census blocks between “presidential” districts—from James Madison to James Monroe—in the Passapantzy area to even out the population. A census block in the Sealston area above Oakland Park—but not including that neighborhood—also would shift 68 addresses from James Madison to the Dahlgren District under the plan, Conboy said.

Another nine addresses would move from James Monroe to Shiloh District. Only one subdivision, Sedgewick Crossing, would move to a different voting district—from James Madison to James Monroe—as part of the proposal.

With the recommended realignment, there’s a deviation of less than 1 percent among the populations of all four voting districts, Conboy said.

The proposal was one of two options the committee prepared in November and presented to the Board of Supervisors in January. The first option was favored “due to it being more compact and less of an impact to citizens,” Conboy said, and the supervisors agreed.

They presented the plan during an informational session last month which was not heavily attended, said Supervisor Chairman Jeff Stonehill. He knows it will be a different story come election day.

“At the next election, they’ll be folks saying, Hey where do we need to vote?” said Stonehill, who represents Dahlgren District where the voting precinct is slated to move to the UMW campus.

The registrar will send out cards announcing the change, Stonehill said.

Like many other aspects of life during the pandemic, the redistricting process was delayed as a result of the coronavirus. In Virginia, it normally would have been done by the end of last year, but COVID-19 made it more difficult for census takers to gather data, which was then submitted to localities more than six months later than normal.

Other challenges included counting incarcerated people in their census blocks for the first time in Virginia, Conboy said. That resulted in King George adding another 144 people to its districts.

Effect July 1, precincts must lie within a single Congressional Senate and House District, which will have another impact on King George. Currently, James Madison and Shiloh Districts are split between the 4th and 28th Senate Districts, Conboy said.

He said another challenge was redrawing lines based on census blocks which follow features such as roads, waterways, power lines and medians.

“There are 458 census blocks in King George County and they are oddly shaped,” he said.

Census blocks in the Fox Run subdivision illustrate his point—and the extreme variation of size. One block is 1,732 acres and contains 1,110 people. Another consists of the subdivision’s traffic circle, has 3 acres and no people. Yet another is a winding sliver of 20 acres with no people.

King George residents can comment on the redistricting proposals during Tuesday’s public hearing. Those who want to call in or participate virtually can get more details at the county’s website, kinggeorgecountyva.gov.

