King George to mark 300th anniversary with fireworks on Saturday

Mid-November may not be the traditional time for fireworks, but in light of the way the pandemic has thrown everything else off-kilter, sky rockets less than two weeks before Thanksgiving may make perfect sense.

King George County is throwing an outdoor festival, capped by shimmering explosions overhead, on Saturday in honor of its 300th anniversary. Because of COVID-19, many of the monthly events planned for 2020 had to be canceled, but the county is proceeding with its “Light Up the Sky” tricentennial grand finale.

Of course, that’s after the original event, planned for the Fourth of July at the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, was postponed. And the earlier setting for the Nov. 14 outdoor festival and fireworks show—at King George High School—had to be scrapped because health officials at Heritage Hall nursing home, next to the school, feared the loud booms would trigger flashbacks for the older veterans in the facility.

Members of the county’s 300th committee regrouped and decided to offer Saturday’s grand finale at Sealston Sports Complex, 11050 Fletchers Chapel Road, just off State Route 3. It’s free and open to the public.