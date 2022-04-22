King George tweaks cigarette ordinance as one official questions moral role in selling smokes

King George County recently made the first tweaks to its new cigarette tax ordinance, but not before the topic sparked some comments about the county’s moral responsibility in terms of smoking.

Officials held a public hearing Tuesday about clarifying procedures regarding cigarettes seized from vendors who don’t affix the proper tax stamps from the county. King George started its own cigarette tax July 1, which assesses an additional 40-cent tax per pack. Officials discovered during surprise inspections in February that one-third of the 25 county vendors selling smokes didn’t have the proper stamps.

After almost 129,000 cigarettes were seized, county officials wanted to further “spell out” all procedures about the products’ disposal, said County Attorney Kelly Lackey. Because she said “the county has to go to great expense” to identify, seize and sell the packs and cartons, either back to the vendor, if it’s a first-time offense, or at auction, Lackey said the ordinance should stipulate that any money made in the process go back to the county.

She then listed other options King George has with seized cigarettes, beyond selling them. The cigarettes could be destroyed or used during undercover training exercises.

Other regional cigarette taxing boards have similar options, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff Stonehill, a retired King George deputy who helped develop the ordinance and the first amendments to it.

New Supervisor T.C. Collins didn’t like the idea of King George being “in the business of selling cigarettes.” During his four months on the board, the former Virginia State Police officer has regularly questioned major and minor points of county policy, sometimes in an almost accusatory tone.

“I don’t think it’s morally correct,” he said.

He presented the following scenario: If a child in his neighborhood heard the county had seized cigarettes and would be selling them at auction, then asked, “How much are they?,” what was Collins supposed to say to him?

Supervisor Cathy Binder picked up on his point and asked the county attorney if anybody could buy them at auction. Stonehill said cigarettes are seized for a reason, because they’re not stamped, and the only people who can get the stamps are registered, bonded sellers and stamping agents.

“Joe Blow Public cannot go buy 50 master cases of cigarettes,” Stonehill said.

When Collins restated again that King George should not be in the business of selling cigarettes to the general public, Supervisor Annie Cupka pointed out the section in the ordinance that spells out the rigorous process a cigarette seller must undergo to become licensed and bonded.

“A random Joe Citizen cannot under the ordinance go out and buy these cigarettes,” Cupka said. “I understand your concerns, Mr. Collins, but it is actually covered in the ordinance currently.”

He still wouldn’t let the matter drop, saying the county “is on a slippery slope here” and wondered what will happen when the county starts seizing marijuana.

“Are we gonna start selling that, too?” Collins asked.

When other board members looked at each other, Collins added: “That’s a statement, not a question.”

In the end, Collins was the only supervisor to vote against the ordinance amendments.

The county attorney stressed that the changes apply only to cigarettes, not any illegal paraphernalia that might be seized.

“That wouldn’t be sold, because it’s illegal from the get-go,” Lackey said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.