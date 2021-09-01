King George using waterfront home as temporary residence for staffers

Almost a year after King George officials declared it was time to find a use for an almost million-dollar property sitting vacant on the Potomac River, no permanent plan is in place, so the county is moving forward with a temporary one.
The King George Board of Supervisors recently decided to rent out the property on Roseland Road near Dahlgren on a month-by-month basis—for no more than six months per individual—to newly hired executive county staff members who may need a place to stay while they search for permanent housing.
The two-story home on Roseland, just past Barnesfield Park and off U.S. 301, has plenty of windows built specifically for views of the water, soaring eagles or nesting ospreys. The future of the 2-acre parcel has been debated by county officials and concerned residents in the quiet neighborhood since King George acquired it in 2019.
The house and land, along with 167 acres of woods near Barnesfield, were purchased by the Virginia Department of Transportation for $1.19 million. VDOT used funds from the Maryland Department of Transportation for the purchase, then deeded the home and property to the county in exchange for land lost to bridge construction at the nearby Wayside Park.
Maryland needed more room on the Virginia side for its new, and wider, Nice–Middleton Bridge. It’s scheduled to be completed in 2023.
Under the county’s newly approved rental agreement, which is open only to King George’s top-level employees, two staff members at a time can rent out a portion of the home for $600 each per month. One person can rent out the master suite on the second floor and the other can have a bedroom on the opposite site of the house on the first floor, according to the agreement.
The county will provide utilities, but no furnishings, phone lines, internet or television, the supervisors decided. Renters may have guests, such as spouses, on the weekends, according to the presentation from Chris Clarke, director of the county’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Parks & Rec is overseeing the property because parkland was lost to the new bridge and the replacement property was meant to fill that void. Even though King George regularly touts its geographic location between two rivers, the Rappahannock and the Potomac, the county doesn’t own any property with public beach access other than the limited offerings at Wayside Park—and that’s closed during bridge construction.
Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Annie Cupka suggested the temporary rental as a way to recoup some funds and have someone keep an eye on the home’s safety and maintenance while the county develops a long-term plan for it, as well as “the many other currently unoccupied facilities for which the county is responsible,” said Chris Miller, King George’s newly hired county administrator.
He and Deputy County Attorney Kenneth Golski are the two staff members who may initially rent the Roseland Road property. Miller is from Tyler, Texas, where his wife and teenage daughter are staying before his family moves to the area. Golski lives in Leesburg. Both were hired last month.
Supervisors unanimously approved the rental plan and stressed that it was temporary. Supervisor Jeff Bueche said it’s a good idea to have someone in the home because “things that sit around tend to decay.” King George has several properties, including the former Ralph Bunche High School on U.S. 301 and the old King George Middle School on State Route 206, that have deteriorated as they’ve remained unoccupied.
However, Bueche stressed that King George can’t let the Roseland Road home “become the county’s rental property once the bridge is done.”
Fellow Supervisor Cathy Binder said she agreed that, “This is just temporary until we figure out a plan, sooner rather than later.”
But, she pointed out, during various meetings with residents along the quiet Roseland Road, board members promised residents, “We would make sure we kept up the property and not let it fall into disrepair. Having someone in there taking care of it is very important to me.”
Last year, the county hosted an open house on the property and solicited comments from the public about its future use. Because the property was deeded to King George under the Federal Land to Parks Program, it cannot be sold.
Two schools of thought emerged: an event venue or a museum. Officials tossed out the plan to turn the waterfront home into a place for weddings and celebrations when neighbors feared the impact that would have on their quiet setting. Then, officials seemed to agree that the building could host exhibits from three different groups that focus on the county experience.
Officials from the King George Historical Society, Ralph Bunche Alumni Association and the Dahlgren Heritage Foundation said last year they would be thrilled if each had one of the downstairs rooms to display their artifacts.
Last fall, the county spent $5,000 in tourism funds—money generated by the occupancy tax charged at Dahlgren hotels—to do some landscaping around the home and another $5,000 for an architect to determine what it would cost to convert the house into a public facility.
Architects projected an investment of half a million dollars, Clarke said. The cost includes $300,000 in renovations to convert the structure to commercial use; $100,000 in site upgrades to bring parking, sidewalks and bathrooms into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act; and $100,000 for museum needs such as additional outlets for video monitors and track lighting for exhibits, Clarke said.
Because there are so many other priorities facing the county, the Roseland Road work didn’t rate on Parks and Rec’s top 10 list of needed improvements, Clarke told the supervisors on Aug. 17. It was No. 12 on the list approved by staff and a citizens advisory committee, and the Planning Commission, which does the first review of capital improvement projects, allowed each department to submit only 10 items.
In addition, the memorandum of understanding the county was working on with the three historical groups has been halted, Clarke said, until money can be allocated for the Roseland home renovation.
