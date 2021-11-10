King George veteran spotlighted on Turner Classic Movies

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith was serving as a public relations officer in Bosnia in 2001 when she started feeling pains in her left leg. Tests showed a blood clot and she was sent stateside. Her serious condition got even worse when she began to hemorrhage weeks later—and would continue to do so three more times in the years that followed.

She lost her left leg, below the knee, suffered extreme damage to the right thigh and lost vision in both eyes except for a tiny sliver in the right one. Doctors concluded the damage had been caused by some mysterious toxin or chemical she was exposed to in Bosnia.

In the years since, Smith has become “a tremendous advocate and mentor for veterans,” according to the bio that will be shared by TCM. She is involved with Canines for Veterans, the USO, the Fisher House Foundation, Fatigues to Fabulous and the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial.

Smith is usually seen with her service dog, Issac, at her side. (She said she’s not sure why his name got the unusual spelling, but he came to her that way.) She’s been a special speaker at national events, was included in Oliver North’s book about heroes on the home front and has encouraged women veterans to put on their high heels, along with their prosthetic legs, and dress up for a night on the town.