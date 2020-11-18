King George votes down Villages development

Developers proposing one of the biggest rezonings in King George County history offered a more thorough presentation Tuesday night, and added another proffer, but their lawyer’s self-described efforts to fill in the gaps and close earlier loopholes wasn’t enough.
The King George Board of Supervisors voted 3–1 against the Herteinstein Investment Group’s request to build 450 townhouses, apartments and age-restricted units at Villages at King George Crossroads. The 110-acre site is just past the Sheriff’s Office on State Route 3 and runs all the way to U.S. 301.
Supervisor Richard Granger was the most vocal in expressing concerns about the development’s impact on roads and schools, law enforcement and fire and rescue. He also balked at suggestions that the proposal, which included a medical facility, would lead to Mary Washington Healthcare building a stand-alone emergency room at the site.
The health care system already has an urgent care in King George and was interested in opening a larger one at the Villages with additional primary care, imaging and therapy services, said MWHC Vice President Eric Fletcher. But he told the supervisors Tuesday that the county’s population isn’t nearly large enough to support a stand-alone emergency department.
That and other issues led Granger to say the county can’t “just grab, grab, grab” any proposal that comes along—even if one fits the Comprehensive Plan and is in a targeted growth area, as the Villages was.
“There’s some valuable things that could be good, but there are challenges as well,” Granger said. “It’s going to be a tax burden to the community.”
Fellow Supervisors Cathy Binder and Jeff Stonehill sided with Granger and voted against the project. Supervisor Annie Cupka disqualified herself from all discussion and a vote, as she said she would, because the principal developer, Darrel Hertenstein, contributed to her campaign last fall.
The only board member who supported the plan was Supervisor Jeff Bueche, a friend of Hertenstein. He stressed the project’s merits several times during the public hearing, which went on until 1:30 Wednesday morning.
The board didn’t even begin the hearing—the third on its agenda—until 10 p.m. Audience members had been waiting in the King George High School auditorium since 6:30 p.m.
Toward the end of the marathon session, Bueche and Granger debated the Villages’ pros and cons. Granger said he “couldn’t let go” of the same issue that led members of the Planning Commission to deny the project’s approval last month. Hertenstein claimed he already had a contract with Mary Washington to build the facility, and county officials later learned that no contract existed.
Granger said that error shook his confidence in the group’s ability to produce such a large development. So did a lack of documentation and ongoing changes, he said. The Hertenstein team was still adding elements as late as Tuesday, including another proffer, a portfolio on the development team and statements about its financial backing.
Bueche said he shared Granger’s concerns about the initial presentations.
“The first product submitted was crap, and this was light years from what that was,” Bueche said.
Then Bueche reminded the board that growth is coming, in part because of the larger bridge under construction over the Potomac River to Maryland. Other developments might not include the kind of proffers the Villages did, Bueche said.
The Hertenstein group offered more than $1 million in cash payments to offset impacts to schools and first responders. It also pledged to pay $3 million worth of connection fees up front so the county’s financially beleaguered Service Authority would have some funds to address problems at its wastewater plants.
And the proposal included giving Mary Washington Healthcare 8.4 acres and $500,000 as an incentive to build the medical office.
Bueche said it had taken Hertenstein’s team 2 1/2 years and hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees to get to the point the county was ready for a decision. The supervisor feared King George would be seen as a place where people don’t want to do business “because of our own roadblocks.”
“If we can’t even rezone something that is a perfect fit for our Comprehensive Plan,” Bueche said, “I think we got problems. I really do.”
At that point, Chairwoman Binder reminded fellow members it was “way past the witching hour” and called for a motion.
Earlier in the public hearing, residents offered comments similar to those expressed by Supervisors Bueche and Granger.
Realtor Gary Butler said he doubted any other company would provide the kind of incentives Hertenstein offered to bring Mary Washington Healthcare to King George as well as the other proffers the group put on the table.
“Who in their right mind wants to come here?” he said. “I’ve never seen anybody give the county everything it has asked for and more, they’ve done everything the Planning Commission and supervisors have asked.”
He and fellow Realtor Bob Baird cited a need for housing that’s both affordable and diverse. As of Friday, there were only four rentals available in King George, Baird said, and only five of the 44 homes for sale listed for less than $250,000.
Rick Wilkes, who retired from the Marine Corps and bought property in King George 30 years ago, said he did so because of its rural nature and believes the Villages would have added “a tremendous amount of congestion and difficulty. I don’t want to see King George turn into another Fairfax.”
Christine Emery said the project seems smarter and offers more than other alternatives. “Knowing that growth is inevitable, will the county turn away all the benefits of quality health care, new housing, all of the proffers and new jobs that will be created from the commercial sites and tax revenue?”
Ed Toliver, a lifelong resident of King George, was among several speakers who said projects like these benefit developers more than the communities around them.
“People come here, make a big fortune, put it in their pocket and ride off,” he said.
