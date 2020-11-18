King George votes down Villages development

At that point, Chairwoman Binder reminded fellow members it was “way past the witching hour” and called for a motion.

Earlier in the public hearing, residents offered comments similar to those expressed by Supervisors Bueche and Granger.

Realtor Gary Butler said he doubted any other company would provide the kind of incentives Hertenstein offered to bring Mary Washington Healthcare to King George as well as the other proffers the group put on the table.

“Who in their right mind wants to come here?” he said. “I’ve never seen anybody give the county everything it has asked for and more, they’ve done everything the Planning Commission and supervisors have asked.”

He and fellow Realtor Bob Baird cited a need for housing that’s both affordable and diverse. As of Friday, there were only four rentals available in King George, Baird said, and only five of the 44 homes for sale listed for less than $250,000.

Rick Wilkes, who retired from the Marine Corps and bought property in King George 30 years ago, said he did so because of its rural nature and believes the Villages would have added “a tremendous amount of congestion and difficulty. I don’t want to see King George turn into another Fairfax.”