King George wants Fairview Beach monitoring to continue

Rappahannock Area Health District officials have floated the idea of no longer monitoring the water at Fairview Beach for fecal matter, and King George County leaders aren’t happy about it.

Health district representatives recently suggested to Chris Miller, King George’s county administrator, that the regular summertime testing be stopped. On Tuesday, he recounted to the King George Board of Supervisors what he’d been told, that because recent “readings have come back negative for [human] fecal, which is the biggest concern, they are saying they don’t really need to continue to do it—and they don’t have the staff to do it.”

If King George wants the monitoring done, “they would probably look to us to underwrite that,” Miller told the supervisors.

Board members didn’t like the sound of it. For years, water samples have been taken regularly from the Potomac River at Fairview Beach—and then swimming advisories have been posted when bacteria levels exceeded allowable amounts. From 2017 to 2021, advisories were posted 20 times and lasted for a total of 86 days, according to the Virginia Department of Health website.

Also for years, it wasn’t clear where the fecal matter was coming from and various studies suggested everything from leaky septic tanks to excess amounts of bird poop. Miller told the board that health officials said the issue is the fault of animals.

“It’s not kids or human beings in there,” Miller said he was told. “It’s not sewage or anything like that.”

Supervisor Chairman Jeff Stonehill, a former Virginia marine police officer, wanted the health officials to explain what’s happening. Miller said he would request a presentation before the board.

“Regardless of whose fecal that is, animal or people, to me, since that has been a hotspot over the years, I think they should at least come and speak to us in a meeting,” Stonehill said. “I think they should at least be, every now and then, checking it as opposed to we have to wait until somebody gets sick.”

If the suggestion to stop monitoring had come in October, Stonehill said he might feel differently but “we are at the start of our summer season.”

While Miller said he’d been told recent tests were negative, there aren’t any test results posted on the state health department’s monitoring website for Fairview Beach for this year. The most recent result is from Aug. 30, 2021.

However, there are results from May and June 2022 for the other 44 beaches being monitored regularly by the state.

Brent McCord, the RAHD’s environmental health manager, explained in an email why there’s a problem doing the water sampling at Fairview Beach. There’s only one environmental health specialist in King George, and that person is occupied with state-mandated programs, McCord said.

Last year, the health district used someone from the Stafford County Health Department to do the King George monitoring because its environmental health department was fully staffed. But there are now two vacancies in that office, and no one who can help with Fairview Beach sampling, McCord said. The health district is looking to fill the vacancies.

Details of the health district’s staffing weren’t discussed on Tuesday. McCord responded to questions from The Free Lance–Star.

But Supervisor T.C. Collins, whose district includes Fairview Beach, had lots to say about the responsibility of the health district during the Tuesday discussion. He pointed out that during the pandemic, “the schools did their own contact tracing at their own cost,” meaning they notified people who’d been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Because the county stepped in to do “work the health department is required to do by law,” Collins said, he was adamant that the health district should in turn continue the water monitoring.

Fellow Supervisor Annie Cupka noted that the schools and county both got federal funds to help cover the cost of contact tracing and other pandemic-related expenses. Across the state, schools helped health departments whose staffs were overwhelmed with virus cases and trying to determine who else had been exposed.

Cupka didn’t think it was fair to compare a water-monitoring activity to a pandemic response but Collins could not be swayed.

“We stepped up and did their job,” Collins said. “They should step up” and continue the water monitoring.

