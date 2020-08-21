King George wants its due, gets more aggressive on past-due bills

Beware, King George County residents who haven’t paid water bills or have been convicted of crimes.
The county is getting more aggressive in collecting its due—and apparently not a moment too soon. While about two dozen people owe back taxes, more than 550 customers of the King George County Service Authority haven’t paid water and sewer bills totaling about $200,000, said County Attorney Matt Britton.
The Board of Supervisors voted this week to turn delinquent accounts over to a third-party collection agency, which will add another 20 percent to the bill to cover the agency’s cost. And because the General Assembly recently approved the change, the county is doubling its courthouse security fee from $10 to $20. The fee is paid by defendants found guilty in criminal or traffic cases.
King George also has made adjustments to what towing companies can charge when their services are requested by law enforcement, after accidents or arrests. Instead of one company charging $125 for a tow while another bills three times the amount for the same service, King George is standardizing rates.
The actions are part of Britton’s review of ordinances. He served as both the county attorney and commonwealth’s attorney from 2002 to 2012, left King George for private practice, then returned as its full-time county attorney in March. He came back the day after the county declared a state of emergency from COVID-19.
After he got past the pandemic declarations, Britton began to review other regulations on the books, including how the county deals with delinquent debt. When he checked with the Service Authority, he found their past-due policies were leaking water.
“It appears that delinquencies weren’t pursued aggressively,” said Jonathon Weakley, the general manager who took over the financially beleaguered Service Authority in November 2018.
Before Weakley was hired, reports had shown Service Authority problems that went far beyond state violations and fines. A lack of management and operational oversight had resulted in little to no preventive maintenance of equipment and facilities, and state regulators imposed fines which the former manager had ignored.
Weakley said in an email to The Free Lance–Star that most of the outstanding accounts are two to three months old. The authority recently switched billing services, allowing them to generate a report that shows how many accounts are 60 days past due with a balance of $25 or greater.
He said the majority of unpaid bills are from February on, and he imagined that “folks are struggling during COVID-19 in making financial decisions.” Weakley said those who have trouble paying water and sewer bills have been encouraged to set up payment plans.
“I really don’t like sending customers to collections,” he said. “However, the Service Authority can’t afford to not collect for the services they provide. Lost revenue can affect budget decisions, and we don’t want to raise rates because we are not collecting monies that are due.”
The county has hired Taxing Authority Consulting Services, based in Henrico County, to collect unpaid bills. The company notifies a person by letter about the overdue account, and Britton said in many cases, the bill is paid after the first contact. Of all the county’s outstanding bills, Britton said officials with TACS expected one or two to end up in court.
“That’s either the person you can’t find and you get a judgment for, or the person that will not pay,” Britton said.
As for changes with towing companies, the county attorney said there are eight businesses on the towing rotation who are called by law enforcement when vehicles need to be towed. Their rates differed considerably, so a tow board, set up by the county, put uniform prices in place for towing and all services related to it, including cleanup of glass or hazardous materials and storage.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425
