King George wants its due, gets more aggressive on past-due bills

After he got past the pandemic declarations, Britton began to review other regulations on the books, including how the county deals with delinquent debt. When he checked with the Service Authority, he found their past-due policies were leaking water.

“It appears that delinquencies weren’t pursued aggressively,” said Jonathon Weakley, the general manager who took over the financially beleaguered Service Authority in November 2018.

Before Weakley was hired, reports had shown Service Authority problems that went far beyond state violations and fines. A lack of management and operational oversight had resulted in little to no preventive maintenance of equipment and facilities, and state regulators imposed fines which the former manager had ignored.

Weakley said in an email to The Free Lance–Star that most of the outstanding accounts are two to three months old. The authority recently switched billing services, allowing them to generate a report that shows how many accounts are 60 days past due with a balance of $25 or greater.

He said the majority of unpaid bills are from February on, and he imagined that “folks are struggling during COVID-19 in making financial decisions.” Weakley said those who have trouble paying water and sewer bills have been encouraged to set up payment plans.