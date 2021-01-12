King George wants to tax cigarettes by July 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Industry officials don’t want to face different rules and regulations every time they enter one of the 95 counties in the state. They’d prefer to deal with regional authorities, such as the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, or NVCTB.

Smith said wholesalers would much prefer to deal with, say, five regional authorities throughout the state instead of more than 90 of them. The wholesale groups would need additional trucks, people, stamping machines and stamps for each taxing authority, and Smith said the stamps alone could cost as much as $10,000 per locality—a cost the wholesalers would absorb.

A “regional approach makes it easier,” Smith said, who added that the most efficient approach would be for the state to use new technology and handle all the local and state cigarette taxes. Then, the state could generate one monthly report and distribute, back to local governments, their shares based on what was sold.

But, Smith said, the state doesn’t want to spend the money to go that route, and local governments don’t want the state to handle their tax revenue “so the idea went nowhere,” he said.