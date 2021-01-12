King George wants to tax cigarettes by July 1

King George County wants to be ready on July 1 to impose a tax on cigarettes, and the deadline is lighting a fire under county officials.
The King George Board of Supervisors last week appointed a committee of county officials to research, review and report back to the board March 16 on what’s needed to implement a cigarette tax by the first of July. Even though there’s not much time to learn all the ropes involved with taxing what County Attorney Matt Britton described as a “highly regulated industry,” supervisors stressed there’s too much money at stake not to be ready.
“We’re certainly missing out on a lot of revenue,” Supervisor Jeff Stonehill said, adding the cigarette tax could be “the type of revenue that the dump brings in.”
Because of his background as a King George sheriff’s deputy, Stonehill was appointed to the “cigarette tax working committee” along with Britton, County Administrator Neiman Young, Sheriff Chris Giles and Commissioner of Revenue Judy Hart.
The General Assembly changed the state code last year to allow counties to levy taxes on each pack of cigarettes sold, just as cities and towns can. King George officials were particularly interested in the tax, as the county has numerous cigarette outlets on U.S. 301 near the Potomac River bridge to Maryland.
Because so many out-of-state people come to the locality to buy cartons of cigarettes—then sell them up north where taxes are much higher—law enforcement officials dubbed King George one of the cigarette smuggling capitals of Virginia.
Young has estimated that if King George imposed a 20-cent tax on each pack of cigarettes, the new revenue could total as much as $3 million a year. And, because Virginia’s cigarette tax is 60 cents per pack—compared to $2 a pack in Maryland—Young believes the new tax wouldn’t stop people from crossing the bridge to scarf up smokes.
“I don’t think that people would blink an eye at that,” he said.
Young brought the matter to the board again Tuesday for some direction and to update supervisors on the work of another committee, appointed last year by the General Assembly to discuss how counties can implement the cigarette tax. The group includes representatives from local government, the Virginia Department of Taxation and the tobacco industry—a powerful lobbying group in the state.
“One thing that is very concerning that I need to make the board abundantly clear of is the industry was really the driver of the working group,” Young said, adding that state tax officials stressed they’re too overburdened to take on the task themselves. “They even asked industry leaders what they wanted over government leaders.”
At the industry’s request, a November report from the state recommended that counties form regional authorities, said Jeff Smith III, who’s a member of the tobacco lobbying group, as well as an executive with wholesale distributing companies in Virginia and North Carolina.
Industry officials don’t want to face different rules and regulations every time they enter one of the 95 counties in the state. They’d prefer to deal with regional authorities, such as the Northern Virginia Cigarette Tax Board, or NVCTB.
Smith said wholesalers would much prefer to deal with, say, five regional authorities throughout the state instead of more than 90 of them. The wholesale groups would need additional trucks, people, stamping machines and stamps for each taxing authority, and Smith said the stamps alone could cost as much as $10,000 per locality—a cost the wholesalers would absorb.
A “regional approach makes it easier,” Smith said, who added that the most efficient approach would be for the state to use new technology and handle all the local and state cigarette taxes. Then, the state could generate one monthly report and distribute, back to local governments, their shares based on what was sold.
But, Smith said, the state doesn’t want to spend the money to go that route, and local governments don’t want the state to handle their tax revenue “so the idea went nowhere,” he said.
King George officials have lobbied to join the NVCTB, at least for a few years so they could learn the complicated processes involved with producing stamps with dyes that can’t be counterfeited or reused as well as understanding the necessary paperwork and enforcement measures before branching out on their own.
King George has invited a representative to several meetings, but “she kind of blew us off and never showed up,” Stonehill said.
Britton said Young had achieved “sort of a coup” in getting an invitation to make a presentation to the Northern Virginia board. Supervisors suggested he keep that appointment and see if the county gets invited to join.
If so, King George would be “the smallest by size, but we’re on a [state] border and have a whole lot of cigarette sales,” Britton said. “It’s kind of easy pickings.”
In the meantime, the county’s cigarette committee will see what’s involved in running its own program and continue talking with Northern Neck localities about forming their own taxing authority.
Fredericksburg has been down a similar road. It administered its own tax for 22 years before joining the Northern Virginia board in 2013. That year, Commissioner of Revenue Lois Jacob expressed the need to join a regional group that had the manpower to deal with all the elements involved.
“Currently, revenue is lost in non-compliance,” she wrote in a 2013 memo to City Council. “Dealers and retailers are becoming infinitely more sophisticated in devising methods to avoid paying the tax, and enforcement is increasingly difficult.”
She also said lax enforcement “attracts an undesirable element” of criminals who buy cigarettes in the city and then sell them in states with higher taxes. The cigarette smugglers typically engage in other types of crimes, from counterfeiting to drug offenses, Jacob wrote.
