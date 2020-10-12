King George will celebrate 300th anniversary with black-tie event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s event includes dinner, a cash bar and music provided by The 3rd Stream Giants. There’s enough space inside the barn, which includes rooms for making and tasting wine and hosting events, and outside for people to maintain proper social distancing, Young said.

The county had planned to host events each month in 2020 to celebrate various aspects of King George life, from farming, trail and river-related activities to educational accomplishments and home tours during Garden Week. The pandemic caused most of them to be canceled.

In recent months, Board of Supervisors members asked Young to bring back the committee planning events for the 300th anniversary to see if there was anything they could salvage.

Saturday’s event will cost almost $33,000, and designated funds for tricentennial events will cover about two-thirds of the cost, Young told the board. Supervisors approved using another $11,030 from tourism funds to cover the remainder.

The county also voted to use $3,400 of tourism money to cover Backporch’s membership in the Chesapeake Bay Wine Trail and to pay for glasses and shirts that commemorate the county’s 300th anniversary. Backporch is at 16595 Wilmont Road in King George.

The fireworks celebration, which had been planned on the Fourth of July at the Navy base in Dahlgren, has shifted to Nov. 14 at the county’s only high school. Planned from 2-6 p.m., the event is being billed as the “Light Up the Sky” King George Tricentennial Finale and will include special guests, videos, live music, food and fireworks.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.