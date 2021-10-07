King George will gather public comments on memorial removal

In “an abundance of caution”—and in an effort to avoid any possible lawsuits—the King George Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Nov. 23 to gather comments about its plan to move a Confederate memorial from the courthouse lawn to a private cemetery.

The obelisk honors “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South,” according to its inscription. It was a tribute of gratitude from the Ladies Memorial Association of the county, erected in 1869 and later moved to the courthouse lawn.

When a group of residents asked in June 2020 for the monument to be relocated in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis—part of a nationwide effort to remove Confederate memorials—King George officials started looking for a clear title of ownership. They never found one, County Attorney Matt Britton told the Board of Supervisors.

The county had assumed ownership to a degree by maintaining the memorial, either that or King George could consider it abandoned property, Britton said. Under either definition, the attorney said the county was within its rights to move the monument to Historyland Memorial Park, a cemetery off U.S. 301 in King George.