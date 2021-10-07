King George will gather public comments on memorial removal

In “an abundance of caution”—and in an effort to avoid any possible lawsuits—the King George Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Nov. 23 to gather comments about its plan to move a Confederate memorial from the courthouse lawn to a private cemetery.
The obelisk honors “the officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South,” according to its inscription. It was a tribute of gratitude from the Ladies Memorial Association of the county, erected in 1869 and later moved to the courthouse lawn.
When a group of residents asked in June 2020 for the monument to be relocated in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis—part of a nationwide effort to remove Confederate memorials—King George officials started looking for a clear title of ownership. They never found one, County Attorney Matt Britton told the Board of Supervisors.
The county had assumed ownership to a degree by maintaining the memorial, either that or King George could consider it abandoned property, Britton said. Under either definition, the attorney said the county was within its rights to move the monument to Historyland Memorial Park, a cemetery off U.S. 301 in King George.
Historyland said it would cost about $40,000 to relocate the 24-foot monument that’s inscribed with the names of 367 Confederate soldiers from King George. The cemetery said it would designate a spot for the memorial at no cost to the county.
As the Board of Supervisors seemed to be moving toward a relocation plan, resident Don Shelton, president of the King George Historical Association, on Sept. 21 presented a copy of state law passed in 2020 that shed another light on the memorial issue. The legislation came about as a result of efforts to remove statues in Charlottesville and it states that a governing body shall notify residents about plans to remove, relocate, change the context or cover any such publicly owned monument or memorial.
A public hearing has to be held at least 30 days after it’s been announced in a local newspaper. After residents present their views, the governing body can decide the monument’s fate. But for another 30 days, it has to offer it for relocation or placement to any museum, historical society, government or military battlefield, according to the statute.
“The local governing body shall have sole authority to determine the final disposition of the monument or memorial,” the law states.
While Britton said another statute pertaining to moving property excused the county from having to hold a public hearing, the more recent statute calls for one. Citing “an abundance of caution,” he suggested the county take the extra step and offer residents the chance to give their opinions about the removal—although residents have been commenting about the matter at Board of Supervisors meetings for months.
Holding a public hearing probably would remove any potential for future injunctions against the relocation, Britton said.
“It’s certainly the safer way to go and I don’t see a negative to the public hearing,” Britton said, noting the issue in Charlottesville lasted more than three years and included more than $4 million in legal fees. “Why waste money and time and resources in court over something you can easily remedy for free?”
Members of the Board of Supervisors agreed.
“It sounds like it’s a little muddy in regards to whether we need a public hearing or not,” said Supervisor Richard Granger. “I’d rather err on the side of caution and have a public hearing.”
“Let’s just do one anyway, just to be overly cautious,” said Supervisor Jeff Stonehill.
Because of the advertising requirements and the board’s schedule, Nov. 23 was the earliest date the supervisors could hold a public hearing. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Revercomb Administration Center.
