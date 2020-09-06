King George will resume virtual classes Tuesday after resolving cyberattack

King George County’s virtual classes will be back in session on Tuesday after officials resolved a cyberattack issue that happened on the third day of the new school year.
“Happy to relay that our technology issue has been resolved, and we are back in business,” School Superintendent Rob Benson wrote in an email Sunday morning.
He said the cyberattack on the school system’s servers was limited to four desktops “so fortunately, our data loss was minimal and did not include any loss of server data, including student or personnel information.”
The attack that happened Wednesday was a ransomware attack, meaning files on select machines were encrypted by a third party in an attempt to receive compensation for a “key” that would give the school system access, Benson said.
The superintendent expressed his appreciation to the King George community for its support and understanding. He also praised the school’s technology team and the immediate support the county received from its insurer, VACORP, and the Virginia Fusion Center. The two provided “a quick, expert analysis and solution” that school officials were able to implement to correct the problem, Benson said.
Since 2016, there have been 855 cyber incidents publicly disclosed by U.S. schools and districts, according to data from the K–12 Cybersecurity Resource Center. There were 348 in 2019 alone, nearly three times the number in 2018.
With more school systems going to virtual classes in the wake of COVID-19, experts believe the attacks will increase. And they’re not just happening to small school systems; last week, students who logged onto their computers in Miami–Dade County, Fla.—the fourth largest school district in the nation—found glitches, error messages and other network difficulties that lasted for days, according to The New York Times.
On Thursday, a 16-year-old junior at South Miami Senior High School was arrested after police officials, the FBI, Secret Service and Florida Department of Law Enforcement traced an IP address to the student, according to a press release from the school system. The student admitted to orchestrating eight cyberattacks designed to overwhelm district networks, including web-based systems needed for “My School Online.”
The student was charged with computer use in an attempt to defraud, which is a third-degree felony, and interference with an educational institution, a second-degree misdemeanor.
The Miami–Dade school system has been the target of more than a dozen attacks since the school year began.
