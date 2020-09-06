King George will resume virtual classes Tuesday after resolving cyberattack

King George County’s virtual classes will be back in session on Tuesday after officials resolved a cyberattack issue that happened on the third day of the new school year.

“Happy to relay that our technology issue has been resolved, and we are back in business,” School Superintendent Rob Benson wrote in an email Sunday morning.

He said the cyberattack on the school system’s servers was limited to four desktops “so fortunately, our data loss was minimal and did not include any loss of server data, including student or personnel information.”

The attack that happened Wednesday was a ransomware attack, meaning files on select machines were encrypted by a third party in an attempt to receive compensation for a “key” that would give the school system access, Benson said.

The superintendent expressed his appreciation to the King George community for its support and understanding. He also praised the school’s technology team and the immediate support the county received from its insurer, VACORP, and the Virginia Fusion Center. The two provided “a quick, expert analysis and solution” that school officials were able to implement to correct the problem, Benson said.