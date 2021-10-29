King George will use relief funds to evaluate old buildings, including Ralph Bunche

King George County will use $2 million in pandemic-relief funds on a variety of projects including evaluating three county buildings that are in various stages of disrepair to determine their future use.
The Board of Supervisors voted Oct. 19 to appropriate most of the $2.6 million received from the latest Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund to an assortment of projects.
They include an ongoing effort to bring high-speed internet to rural areas in King George and throughout the Northern Neck; money for the first phase of the county’s financial system, which processes accounts and payroll; paving the parking lot at the county office building; installing security cameras at schools; purchasing a roll-off truck for use at convenience centers; and making playgrounds accessible to the disabled.
The list also includes $200,000 to determine what can be done with the courthouse, the former middle school and Ralph Bunche High School, a facility which was built in 1949 and served the county’s Black students until schools were integrated in 1968.
When a new $22 million courthouse is built in the Government Center off State Route 3 next to the Sheriff’s Office, the county needs to figure out how the existing building can be used, said County Administrator Chris Miller.
Supervisor Chairwoman Annie Cupka told board members she recently had jury duty and spent considerable time in the courthouse.
“I am sorry to report to you that the courtroom had shabby carpet, worn in places, it was cramped, the paint on the ceiling was visibly peeling in large sheets, and the hallways accessible to the limited bathroom facilities [we all had to wait in line] were narrow and certainly not ADA accessible,” she said. “I look forward to the day we can open our new courthouse for the peoples’ business.”
Fellow Supervisor Cathy Binder, who’s led a committee that examined all county buildings and their use, also has been involved in the planning of the new courthouse. She’ll present a report to the board on the building’s plans on Nov. 9.
The board will not hold its normal meeting the first Tuesday of the month because of the election.
Next on the list for evaluation is the former King George Middle school off State Route 206. It’s used for storage, but electricity, heat and water were long ago shut off to the structure, which seems to be rotting in place.
“Can it be preserved or is this a facility that needs to be [demolished] and used for something else in the future?” Miller wondered.
But the building that’s been debated the most is the Ralph Bunche High School. Efforts to find a use for it—and the funds to pay for its restoration—have been going on longer than the structure functioned as a high school.
Plans to convert the old school into a museum and cultural center, restaurant and performing arts center and even a mixed-used development of apartments and museum space have died on the vine because of costs involved or organizational issues of those trying to lead the effort.
King George recently sought requests from others interested in doing something with the building and rejected the only proposal submitted: for a private microbrewery.
“That’s not what people want in the community,” Miller said, “They want some sort of tie in to the heritage of that building, a way to showcase African-American history.”
The county recently received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to pay for fixing the leaking roof and to help mitigate any hazardous conditions inside the building. In September, county officials amended this year’s budget to include the funds but noted that the grant stipulates the work can be done within three years.
While the three buildings are in different states of disrepair, Miller stressed the importance of finding a use for them.
“They key is also, do you have the money to do something with them, but this is the first step in finding out,” he said.
