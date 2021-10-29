King George will use relief funds to evaluate old buildings, including Ralph Bunche

“I am sorry to report to you that the courtroom had shabby carpet, worn in places, it was cramped, the paint on the ceiling was visibly peeling in large sheets, and the hallways accessible to the limited bathroom facilities [we all had to wait in line] were narrow and certainly not ADA accessible,” she said. “I look forward to the day we can open our new courthouse for the peoples’ business.”

Fellow Supervisor Cathy Binder, who’s led a committee that examined all county buildings and their use, also has been involved in the planning of the new courthouse. She’ll present a report to the board on the building’s plans on Nov. 9.

The board will not hold its normal meeting the first Tuesday of the month because of the election.

Next on the list for evaluation is the former King George Middle school off State Route 206. It’s used for storage, but electricity, heat and water were long ago shut off to the structure, which seems to be rotting in place.

“Can it be preserved or is this a facility that needs to be [demolished] and used for something else in the future?” Miller wondered.