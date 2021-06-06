King George woman killed when her motorcycle collided with oncoming vehicle

A 27-year-old King George woman died following a collision late Saturday in which her motorcycle veered into the path of an oncoming vehicle, Virginia State Police said.
Kristy E. Joines was taken to a local hospital after the crash, where she was pronounced dead.
State police Sgt. Dylan Davenport said the fatal crash occurred at 11:51 p.m. on State Route 218 (Caledon Road), about 75 feet west of Vertical Ridge Road in King George.
Davenport said the preliminary investigation shows that Joines was heading west on a 2018 Honda CBR motorcycle when she crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2015 Toyota Rav4.
Joines was wearing a helmet and the driver of the Rav4 was wearing her seatbelt. The Rav4 driver was transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while rescue workers tended to the victims and police investigated the crash.
