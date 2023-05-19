Nick Minor gets calls all the time from companies looking for an industrial site where they can set up shop.

But the economic development director for King George County can’t seal the deal because most of the businesses want a place available immediately.

“The timing is what kills us,” he said. “It’s not the location, it’s not the locality, it’s because we are 12 to 18 months out from being able to get them where they need to be.”

The county is trying to correct that issue by having another site ready for business. Since Last June, its first such facility, the 149-acre King George Industrial Park next to the regional landfill, has been filled to capacity. All its parcels are taken or spoken for, Minor told supervisors almost a year ago, and he encouraged the county to look at other land closer to Dahlgren.

The county already owns 36 acres off U.S. 301, where the King George Transportation Department runs its bus garage. With additional land from two privately owned parcels, the county could operate a second industrial site with 82 acres and about 650,000 square feet of buildable space for light industrial businesses.

On Tuesday, Minor updated the King George Board of Supervisors on progress at the park. He’s already acquired a conceptual layout and had the nearby properties appraised. Next, he’ll discuss options and agreed-upon prices with landowners so if a business is interested, no one will suddenly “jack up the price,” Minor said.

He’ll also pursue engineering studies in an attempt to get the two sites as shovel-ready as possible. That makes it easier to attract new businesses and to get state grants, Minor told the supervisors.

Cathy Binder attended the first meeting Tuesday of a state committee that’s looking at property, community development and best practices. She noted that grant funding can help raise the “tier” level, which describes how ready a location is for development.

The two parcels next to the bus garage are probably rated tier 1 or 2, Minor said, compared to tier 5, which means they have all necessary utilities, a concrete pad in place and are ready for building.

Statewide, there are only two or three sites considered tier 5, Binder said. The new committee she’s on discussed providing more grant opportunities to help localities pay for infrastructure.

King George may apply for such financial help. Its second industrial is about a mile away from county water and sewer. Extending the lines wouldn’t be too difficult, Minor said, and King George either could pay for it through a grant or work out a tax incentive if the new business covered the cost.

The county-owned land is zoned commercial and the private parcels are agricultural, and King George probably would to rezone all of it for industrial use — although Minor is stressing light industrial such as research and development companies or advanced manufacturers.

The land is about 15 minutes away from the Navy base at Dahlgren and Minor “would love to see an R&D facility” or other uses compatible with base activity.

He told supervisors in September that the county probably wouldn’t want “extremely heavy” industrial uses.

“For instance, I don’t think we would necessarily want a landfill there or a salvage yard or a junkyard,” he said, noting he’s gotten a lot of inquiries about other industrial uses. “Bowhead (Support Services) reached out to me recently. They wanted to expand. Total Machine, I think, wants to expand in the county. So we want a park that we can put them in where they’re with like industries.”

Part of the county-owned land next to the bus garage is slated for a fire station for the rural Shiloh District, which doesn’t have any fire or rescue facilities. King George announced last month it was paying $340,000 for 3.15 acres of land on the corner of U.S. 301 and State Route 218 for a new station to serve the more densely populated Dahlgren District.

King George has been discussing a new facility to replace the aging Dahlgren station, and building another in Shiloh, for almost a decade. When the county looked into construction costs in 2014, the estimate for a new fire and rescue station was $6 million, said Chief David Moody.

That jumped to $10 million by 2020 and current estimates put the cost between $14 million and $15 million, Moody said last month. The county’s plan is to open the new Dahlgren fire and rescue station by summer or fall 2025 and one in Shiloh by 2027–28.