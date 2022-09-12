King George's Confederate monument is moved to cemetery

Set against a backdrop of pines and oak trees, and with tombstones and angels in the foreground, the 24-foot-tall beige monument seems to rise out of the ground of its new home.

The obelisk, dedicated in 1869 with the inscription to honor the “officers and soldiers of the Confederate Army from King George, who gave their lives for the South,” was moved Saturday from the lawn of the King George County Courthouse to the grounds of Historyland Memorial Park, off U.S. 301.

The monument is visible from the highway and stands along the treeline in an older part of the cemetery that is also the final resting places for veterans from other eras. Nearby is a headstone for Maj. John Burd, who served in the U.S. Army and died in 1827. There’s also a marker for George L. Wallace, naval officer from World War II, and William Henderson, master chief maintenance technician for the Navy during Vietnam.

“I thought it was a good place to put it,” said Wayne Bushrod, president of the King George NAACP who lobbied for more than two years to have the monument moved to a private setting. “And I’m glad that it wasn’t destroyed. Who would want a piece of history destroyed? It’s just in a better place.”

County resident Dave Jones first brought the issue of the Confederate memorial to the King George Board of Supervisors in July 2020. His great-great-grandfather was among those who fought for the Confederacy, but Jones, who is white, said he couldn’t support his forefather’s decision to take up arms to keep Black people enslaved.

He repeatedly asked when the “Confederate traitors’ memorial” would be moved off the courthouse square as other such monuments were being relocated—or destroyed—in the wake of the May 2020 killing of George Floyd. The Black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer handcuffed him and pinned him to the ground under his knee.

Jones saw the “entire extraction” of the monument, which started with roping off the area and prep work on Friday. It continued early Saturday morning as the base and obelisk were disassembled, piece by piece, by Stratified, a Washington-area firm paid $38,000 to do the work.

“Now the monument resides in a more appropriate place,” Jones said.

Other members of the community and NAACP chapter had hoped to witness the memorial’s removal during some sort of formal observation. County Administrator Chris Miller said in May that King George would work with Stratified to develop a schedule and “definitely do a public-notice effort to get the word out when we do have a firm date. It will be a big deal, I am sure,” he added.

But county officials apparently changed gears and opted to go “with as little fanfare as possible,” Miller said on Monday.

“We did not have some elaborate celebration or schedule associated with it,” he said. “Folks can go and take as many pictures as they want now that it is up.”

But Bushrod, who also works as a background investigator and evidence technician at the King George Sheriff’s Office, told about 30 people in an email last week that several county officials had received “several threatening correspondences in reference to the movement of this statue. They feel that it is in the best interest of all (citizens, contractor and others) that the specific dates and times not be publicly announced.”

Jolicia Ward, a county resident, Army officer and political candidate, responded to Bushrod’s email that she had been “truly looking forward to attending this historical moment in person,” but that she was grateful the monument was being moved.

“It is a painful reminder of the past and present institutionalized racism in the United States,” she wrote in an email.

Bushrod said he was also looking forwarding to “witnessing history in the making, right here in King George,” but added that by not announcing the date, there wouldn’t be parking problems, crowds “as well as any violent behavior initiated by outsiders wanting to halt and disrupt the process of moving the statue.”

According to the inscription on the statue, the monument was erected as a “tribute of gratitude and respect from the Ladies Memorial Association” of King George. When the controversy over its placement erupted two years ago, county officials voted in November 2021 to move it to the cemetery when David Storke, owner of Historyland, agreed to provide the space and take care of its upkeep.

Tourism funds will be used for signs directing visitors along the Civil War Trail to the county’s monument to the Confederacy at Historyland.

“It’s a memorial to veterans and what better place to put a memorial to dead folks than a cemetery,” Storke said.