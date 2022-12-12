King George's costs for trash operations hardly convenient

When King George County decided four years ago to take over trash operations from Waste Management at its two convenience centers, it was supposed to improve service and save money.

Current staff, members of the Board of Supervisors and county taxpayers now face an inconvenient truth: only half of the prediction has come true. While the facilities are better staffed, resulting in far fewer complaints from the public, the county’s cost is going up instead of down.

Salaries and operational expenses totaled $487,000 in Fiscal Year 2022 compared to $248,000 in FY19, according to the county.

The 2018 agreement stated that Waste Management, which operates the King George Regional Landfill, would pay the county a flat sum of $298,000 per year to cover staff costs at the convenience centers where residents dispose of household trash and recyclables. There’s one in front of the landfill and another off State Route 205 next to Cedell Brooks Park.

Four years ago, Waste Management was paying a contractor to run the convenience centers. County staff and supervisors were bombarded with complaints from residents about overflowing dumpsters or the facilities closing before the designated time. King George officials had to go through several layers of corporate management to get complaints resolved.

At the time, the projected cost of salaries and operations was fixed at $298,044 per year, Mike Newchok, the county’s director of solid waste and recycling told the supervisors last week. Waste Management agreed to pay King George that amount to cover costs.

It was sufficient at the time, but by 2020, the county was paying for additional workers, Newchok said. Then, the county’s share went up even more after Waste Management’s corporate office reviewed the amendment in 2021.

Because the amendment states “the county shall be solely responsible to man, operate and maintain and provide all necessary equipment and services for each of the recycling and convenience centers, Waste Management ceased providing” some other expensive services in July of that year, Newchok said.

The county suddenly had to pay for grinding brush, processing tires and refrigerant chemicals and maintaining on-site equipment such as trash compactors. Some increases in equipment costs caused the operation expenses to jump by 49% from FY21 to FY22, according to the county.

That information irked Supervisor T.C. Collins, who believes Waste Management should bear a bigger share.

“Trash is cash in King George,” Collins said, adding he wanted to call attention to all the money Waste Management makes from it, locally and throughout North America.

“Even during the pandemic, their profits have increased a minimum of 12% per year,” Collins said, “so they’re making $19.44 billion a year off of trash and we have a lot of trash.”

County Attorney Kelly Lackey is in the process of negotiating an updated agreement with Waste Management regarding landfill fees and the reimbursement for the convenience centers. While the company might be agreeable to some increase in what it’s paying toward the convenience centers, she said “it’s awfully hard to negotiate a contract term that was written the way it was for whatever reason. It’s a stagnant amount and puts sole responsibility on the county for certain things.”

Despite what’s spelled out in the amendment, Collins continued to press the same point, as he regularly does during board discussions. He insisted that a “good negotiation” would make the operations more sustainable for the county and force Waste Management to pay more of its share.

County Administrator Chris Miller assured Collins that staff aren’t “just winging it or working without any directions” from supervisors on the trash matter. Rather, the supervisors authorized county staff three years ago to start working with Waste Management on the next amendment to its agreement with the county.

Supervisors agreed last week to bring back the Landfill Advisory Committee—and to appoint Collins to it. Miller encouraged the group to make a report to the supervisors after discussing issues related to the landfill and convenience centers, “just kind of to keep this flowing because this is a critical issue for this county.”

Waste Management pays King George $5.50 a ton to dump trash at the landfill. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, that fee, along with a share of the landfill’s gas-to-energy plant, was contributing about $7.4 million annually to the county.

The landfill opened in 2004 and is expected to operate for about 20 more years.