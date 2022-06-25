King George's Industrial Park is filled to capacity

For the first time since county officials set aside land for the King George Industrial Park in 2004, the facility is filled to capacity.

“As far as the industrial park is concerned, we’re out of space,” said Nick Minor, King George’s director of economic development and tourism. “It’s a good problem to have.”

The King George Economic Development Authority recently sold three lots, totaling about 21 acres, to GreenChip Inc. for $716,000. GreenChip has headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, but also has a presence in the region already with a recycling center in Fredericksburg. The company focuses on ITAD, or IT asset disposition, meaning it reuses, recycles, repurposes, repairs or disposes of unwanted IT equipment in a safe and environmentally responsible way.

Its website includes information on tasks such as shredding hard drives or working with municipalities to eliminate citizens’ data from city or county equipment to “guarantee that their electronics won’t end up in a landfill,” the website states. “This prevents public damage to your reputation and costly fines or cleanup costs.”

GreenChip hasn’t finalized its plans for the King George property, but early projections indicate the company could bring about 30 jobs and invest up to $9 million in the property, Minor said. There’s more than enough land in the park to “do something bigger than that,” he added, and GreenChip’s CEO Bill Monteleone suggested in a press release that the company is agreeable to expansion.

“We look forward to growing in King George and growing with the community,” he said.

The Fredericksburg Regional Alliance at the University of Mary Washington played an integral role in GreenChip choosing the King George Industrial Park as their expansion location.

“We are excited for GreenChip’s continued investment in the Fredericksburg region,” said Todd Gillingham, vice president of the alliance.

Rebekah Gallamore, chair of the King George Economic Development Authority, also was excited about the announcement and noted the “team effort” involved with recruiting GreenChip to move into the industrial park.

GreenChip becomes the ninth company to locate in the industrial park, which has developed a heavy manufacturing focus over the years. Other businesses there produce drywall, concrete barriers used on highways and steel rebar for construction sites. There’s also a trucking company, defense contractor, greenhouse and land leased for a solar power site.

Currently, there’s no other land zoned industrial in King George, but the county has undertaken an engineering study of land on U.S. 301 that’s currently part of its bus garage facility. The property is commercially zoned, but could be reclassified as industrial if the study determines that’s the best route to take, Minor said. He’s hoping there could be about 200 acres available there for a second industrial park.

While the 149 acres in the King George Industrial Park are occupied, the county also has an option which has been in place for more than a decade to develop another 100 acres nearby. The land is currently owned by the Taylor family, and in 2008, Harris Teeter Inc. announced plans to build a 500,000-square-foot distribution center on land comprising both the Taylor farm and industrial park. The deal evaporated when the economy soured and the Taylor land remains for sale.

