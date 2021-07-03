King George's new county administrator is a 'tested manager'

King George has hired a “tested manager with a track record of achievement” as its new county administrator.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday announced the selection of Christopher “Chris” Miller, who has almost 30 years of experience in regional and local governments throughout the country. Miller will begin July 12 and make $175,000 per year.
“The board was impressed by his knowledge, experience and demeanor, and believes that Chris will be an excellent fit for King George County and the region,” said Supervisor Chair Annie Cupka.
She called Miller “ a tested manager with a track record of achievement in strategic planning, facilitation, citizen service and staff development and empowerment.”
Miller, 57, grew up in Colorado and said he was attracted to King George because of its location and natural beauty. He said maintaining the quality of life that residents and county officials want to preserve will be a priority.
“I believe my experience in planning and transportation can help to achieve the board’s goal of accommodating reasonable growth while maintaining the county’s quality of life and rural character,” Miller said.
A challenge to controlled development in King George will be having the needed services to match the growth, Miller said. He was impressed by the tools in place to define where and how growth should occur, such as the Comprehensive Plan and Economic Development Strategic Plan.
Miller said he’s also looking forward to handling new revenue generated by both the cigarette tax and changes to marijuana laws as well as continuing the county’s partnership with the Navy base at Dahlgren.
And, Miller said he’s excited to return to local government and “directly assist the elected officials and staff in serving the county residents.”
Miller succeeds Neiman Young, who resigned in January. Travis Quesenberry, county engineer and the county administrator before Young, filled in on an interim basis during King George’s budget preparation this spring and the recruitment process for a full-time county administrator.
The county employed a government consulting firm, The Berkley Group of Bridgewater, to conduct a national search. The Berkley team interviewed candidates then selected finalists for the Board of Supervisors to interview, according to a county press release.
Miller, who received his master’s in public administration from the University of Colorado School of Public Affairs, began his career in government in Louisville, Colo., where he served as staff analyst and assistant to the city administrator. He worked as city administrator in Lamar, Colo., from 1994–99, then came to the East Coast to serve as the first city administrator of Bay Minette, Ala., until 2006.
Miller then served 10 years with the South Alabama Regional Planning Commission, eventually becoming its executive director. He most recently had the same position with the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority, or NET RMA, an independent government agency created to accelerate development of transportation projects in Northeast Texas. The authority serves 14 counties and more than 80,000 residents.
In addition, Miller has been recognized as a credentialed manager with the International City/County Management Association.
He and his wife have four children, ages 14 to 27, and Miller said he will be “commuting” from Tyler, Texas, for a while before the rest of his family makes the move.
The day after Miller assumes duty in King George, he’ll attend a meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The board will meet only once this month, at 6:30 p.m. July 13, in the boardroom of the Revercomb Administration Center.
The county administrator vacancy isn’t the only one King George officials will deal with this spring and summer. The board announced last month that Matt Britton, who returned as the county attorney in April 2020, will retire in December. Britton is a lifetime resident of King George and served as both the county attorney and commonwealth’s attorney from 2002 to 2012.
