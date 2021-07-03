King George's new county administrator is a 'tested manager'

Miller said he’s also looking forward to handling new revenue generated by both the cigarette tax and changes to marijuana laws as well as continuing the county’s partnership with the Navy base at Dahlgren.

And, Miller said he’s excited to return to local government and “directly assist the elected officials and staff in serving the county residents.”

Miller succeeds Neiman Young, who resigned in January. Travis Quesenberry, county engineer and the county administrator before Young, filled in on an interim basis during King George’s budget preparation this spring and the recruitment process for a full-time county administrator.

The county employed a government consulting firm, The Berkley Group of Bridgewater, to conduct a national search. The Berkley team interviewed candidates then selected finalists for the Board of Supervisors to interview, according to a county press release.

Miller, who received his master’s in public administration from the University of Colorado School of Public Affairs, began his career in government in Louisville, Colo., where he served as staff analyst and assistant to the city administrator. He worked as city administrator in Lamar, Colo., from 1994–99, then came to the East Coast to serve as the first city administrator of Bay Minette, Ala., until 2006.