King George's proposed budget includes $4 million from new cigarette tax

King George County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year is up 10 percent from its current spending plan, but that doesn’t mean taxes are rising by the same degree.

While the Board of Supervisors is recommending a 3-cent increase in real estate taxes—to 73 cents per $100 of assessed value—the county hopes to gain more revenue from a new funding source.

Starting July 1, it plans to impose a 40-cent tax on every pack of cigarettes sold throughout the county, particularly in the outlets that dot U.S. 301 between Dahlgren and the Potomac River. The stores often attract out-of-town buyers who pay more taxes for cigarettes in their home states.

County officials estimate the new tax will generate at least $4 million in revenue the first year, and the additional funds couldn’t come at a better time, said Supervisor Jeff Bueche.

“Overall, going into this budget, I was very nervous. I thought we were looking at a huge tax increase,” he said during a recent work session. “But we got bailed out by the cigarette tax, that’s basically what’s saving our behinds right now.”