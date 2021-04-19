King George's proposed budget includes $4 million from new cigarette tax

King George County’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year is up 10 percent from its current spending plan, but that doesn’t mean taxes are rising by the same degree.
While the Board of Supervisors is recommending a 3-cent increase in real estate taxes—to 73 cents per $100 of assessed value—the county hopes to gain more revenue from a new funding source.
Starting July 1, it plans to impose a 40-cent tax on every pack of cigarettes sold throughout the county, particularly in the outlets that dot U.S. 301 between Dahlgren and the Potomac River. The stores often attract out-of-town buyers who pay more taxes for cigarettes in their home states.
County officials estimate the new tax will generate at least $4 million in revenue the first year, and the additional funds couldn’t come at a better time, said Supervisor Jeff Bueche.
“Overall, going into this budget, I was very nervous. I thought we were looking at a huge tax increase,” he said during a recent work session. “But we got bailed out by the cigarette tax, that’s basically what’s saving our behinds right now.”
A public hearing on the ordinance that would give the county the authority to get its 2 cents on each cigarette sold will be held this Tuesday, April 20. Supervisors also are seeking public comment on the proposed $97.4 million budget for fiscal 2022 and the plan to raise real estate taxes by 3 cents.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Revercomb Administration Center. Residents also can attend virtually. More information is available on the county’s website at kinggeorgecountyva.gov. Go to Board of Supervisors then View Board of Supervisors Meeting Calendar.
The $810,000 generated by the 3-cent increase in real estate taxes would go toward the cost of a new courthouse. The county plans to build a $22 million, 50,000-square-foot facility in the Government Center, next to the Sheriff’s Office off State Route 3.
When supervisors approved the plan last summer to borrow money at historically low rates, they said the project would add 4 cents to the tax rate for the next 25 years.
The nation’s need for nicotine, along with some increases in other revenues, would help reduce next year’s impact on the real estate tax rate and fund several other mandates. No increases are proposed for personal property, machinery or tools.
With the $4 million generated from the sale of cigarettes, King George County would allocated $500,000 on reducing its debt, both on the county side and the Service Authority, which provides water and sewer service to about 4,000 county homes. King George also would set aside $1.25 million for capital improvement projects and another $1 million for its rainy day, or revenue stabilization fund.
An additional $1.25 million would go toward efforts to make the salaries of first responders more competitive with neighboring localities and to pay for two new people involved with the cigarette tax. One would oversee the program and work in the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office, and the other would deal with the ordinance’s enforcement.
The proposed budget also includes $18.2 million in local funding for the school system, an increase of $684,333 from the current year. Schools also are getting another $2 million in state funding.
Several supervisors pointed out that school expenses make up about 53 cents of every dollar in the county’s local budget. Board members discussed the amount of money given schools and reminded their constituents—as supervisors regularly do in other localities—that the Board of Supervisors approves an amount of money while the School Board decides how it’s spent.
“We only give the pot, we don’t decide what you spend it on,” said Supervisor Cathy Binder. “It’s the School Board and the administration that decide what happens with that pot of money. I don’t think people realize that.”
The budget also includes 3.5 positions in various county departments and six position in emergency management. Those positions, for deputies and first responders, would be filled starting Jan. 1, 2022.
County workers also would get a 3 percent increase in salaries.
The budget also includes something not usually seen in spending plans: a $108,509 reduction in health insurance costs.
While revenue generated from the landfill is down because of the slower COVID-19 economy, King George would pick up an estimated $272,333 in building permit fees under a proposed resolution. Supervisors also plan to deal with that on Tuesday.
After Tuesday’s public hearing on the budget, supervisors are scheduled to adopt the spending plan on May 4. It goes into effect July 1.
