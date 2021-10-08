King George's tax on cigarettes produces slightly less than expected

“We’ve given them instructions to take them off, you cannot sell them,” she said. “You’ve either got to send them back to the distributor and have them put stamps on them or we can sell them the stamps. We’ve had three stores to purchase stamps from us and put them on. The rest of them have sent them back.”

Stores can face fines or have unstamped cigarettes seized under Virginia law.

When supervisors thanked her for the update, she said she’d return when the tax generated a million dollars.

“We’re gonna hold you to that,” said Supervisor Chair Annie Cupka.

While Supervisor Jeff Bueche said the total revenue “sounds great,” he reminded fellow members that the county anticipated making about $1 million each quarter in cigarette tax revenue for an annual total of $4 million.

“I know we just started, but we’re falling a little short in the overall budget for that,” Bueche said. “That’s concerning to me.”

Six years ago, King George County earned the dubious distinction of being one of the top two counties in Virginia for smuggling cigarettes out of state, according to retired Sheriff Steve Dempsey. At the time, the state had the second-lowest excise tax in the nation.