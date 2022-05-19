King George's work on budget continues

Of the 23 people who spoke or provided written comments about King George County’s proposed budget and tax rate, 18 favored fully funding the school system’s request.

Many were educators, including Donna Zwicker, a first-grade teacher at King George Elementary School. After she listened to others speak, she searched for one thing that could unify everyone in the room—and probably “everybody in here has a child or a grandchild,” she said.

Zwicker stressed that teachers work to educate and care for children, not for big salaries. She said schools need full funding to retain and recruit quality teachers rather than use long-term substitutes because no other personnel is available.

“Even if my taxes go up, those kids are worth it,” she said.

Others, like Marguerite Bardone, stressed the impact that rising taxes have on residents who are already struggling with the impact of inflation.

“Keep in mind there are people right now making decisions on what critical needs they have to give up, reduce or delay just to maintain a modicum of survival in the face of all these skyrocketing costs,” Bardone said. “Please, think well of us. Please, wisely and compassionately get us a lower property tax rate.”

The supervisors didn’t take any action. Legally, they can’t vote to approve a budget until a week after holding a state-mandated public hearing.

But the King George board hasn’t finalized its spending plan for fiscal year 2023 even though localities around it have done so. King George plans another budget work session Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., in the meeting room of the Sheriff’s Office.

Supervisors have advertised rates of 68 cents for real estate and $3.25 for personal property, per $100 of assessed value, but have stressed the real estate tax rate probably will come down as the county finds out how much it will receive from the state.

King George has put in a “placeholder” for $19.4 million in local funding for schools, which is about $2 million less than Superintendent Rob Benson’s request. He and two School Board members were among the 18 speakers asking the supervisors to fully fund the request in order to remain competitive with nearby salaries and to continue ever-growing services.

“I’m fearful if we don’t fully fund the schools, it’s gonna reap repercussions that may have a damaging effect on the entire county,” said School Board member David Bush. “I’m worried that we may actually lose some real quality teachers.”

Resident Ken Meade had different concerns. Faced with higher property values and more taxes, he wondered what impact the new rates would have on his fixed income.

“That’s tough for us retired guys,” he said.

The proposed real estate tax rate is 5 cents lower than the current rate of 73 cents per $100 of assessed value because last year’s reassessments increased the value of homes by 36%, said Finance Director Donna Hahn. The rate would have to drop to 54 cents for homeowners to pay the same amounts they did last year, Hahn said.

If the county did keep the same tax rate, it would be $2 million short of budgetary needs, she said, and that’s with the $19.4 million allocation to schools. Each penny on the tax rate equates to about $394,000, so appropriating another $2 million to schools would add about 5 cents to the projected rate.

The budget proposal includes about $28 million for three projects that have been in the works for years, such as an improved emergency medical services radio system for $12 million and a Dahlgren fire station for $10 million. King George also is having to add another $6 million to the estimate price of the new courthouse because of rising construction costs, according to county officials.

