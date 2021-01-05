King wins Virginia House of Delegates District 2 race by thin margin

Unofficial results show Democrat Candi King narrowly defeated Republican Heather Mitchell in Virginia’s House of Delegates District 2 race on Tuesday.
The district includes parts of Stafford and Prince William counties.
“I am beyond honored, I’m very grateful and I want to thank Heather [Mitchell] for a competitive race,” said King. “I look forward to serving everyone, including the different parties, because we’re all in this together.”
The unofficial tally by the Virginia Department of Elections shows King won by 263 votes—about 3 percent. Mitchell received 2,926 votes in Stafford County’s 11 eligible 2nd District precincts in the Rock Hill, Garrisonville and Griffis–Widewater districts, compared to 1,763 votes for King. In Prince William County’s 12 eligible precincts, King claimed 2,623 votes, compared to 1,197 votes for Mitchell.
With the Tuesday night victory, King will fill the seat vacated by Woodbridge Democratic Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who resigned Dec. 12 to run for governor of Virginia. Carroll Foy’s departure from public office prompted Gov. Ralph Northam to schedule Tuesday’s special election to fill the vacancy. King will serve out the remainder of Carroll Foy’s term, which ends Dec. 31. A regular election in November will decide who serves the next two-year term in the House of Delegates.
King, a Dumfries resident, is an education and special needs advocate, former small business owner, and program assistant and community relations liaison at a nonprofit organization.
A Portsmouth native, King said she ran her campaign as a working mother to serve as a voice for working-class families. She said her main focus for Stafford residents will be improving the transportation woes that plague the county.
King, who has family in Stafford County, said one of her first orders of business as a delegate will be meeting with Stafford citizens to discover what key issues are important to them.
“I want to serve the needs of the community and that starts with first hearing them and making myself available,” said King. “Stafford has a very special place in my heart.”
