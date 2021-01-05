King wins Virginia House of Delegates District 2 race by thin margin

Unofficial results show Democrat Candi King narrowly defeated Republican Heather Mitchell in Virginia’s House of Delegates District 2 race on Tuesday.

The district includes parts of Stafford and Prince William counties.

“I am beyond honored, I’m very grateful and I want to thank Heather [Mitchell] for a competitive race,” said King. “I look forward to serving everyone, including the different parties, because we’re all in this together.”

The unofficial tally by the Virginia Department of Elections shows King won by 263 votes—about 3 percent. Mitchell received 2,926 votes in Stafford County’s 11 eligible 2nd District precincts in the Rock Hill, Garrisonville and Griffis–Widewater districts, compared to 1,763 votes for King. In Prince William County’s 12 eligible precincts, King claimed 2,623 votes, compared to 1,197 votes for Mitchell.

