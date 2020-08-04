Kings Dominion will remain closed for the remainder of 2020 because of challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Doswell theme park.
“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” said Tony Johnson, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion, in the news release. “The safety of our guests and associates is always our top priority, and we have done our due diligence in developing a comprehensive safety plan in accordance with industry and public health standards. However, the continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 has led us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year. We look forward to a great 2021 season with the return of favorite rides, new attractions and entertainment for the whole family. We thank our guests and associates for their continued loyalty and support during this challenging time.”
The news release outlined several enhancements the park plans for 2021, including:
• The opening of a reimagined area in Soak City, Coconut Shores, featuring a multilevel aqua play structure, a mini wave pool for kids and a new dining experience;
• The return of seasonal events including Grand Carnivale; and
• Innovative dining options designed by the park’s executive chef and culinary team.
Kings Dominion had previously extended the validity of 2020 passes and add-on products through 2021. Now, passholders will also receive a Pass Perks Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season. Season passes for 2021 will go on sale beginning Sept. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.