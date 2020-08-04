Kings Dominion will be closed for the remainder of 2020 because of challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the Doswell theme park.
“We are disappointed that we are unable to welcome our guests back to the park this season,” Tony Johnson, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion,said in the news release. “The continued uncertainty in our region brought by COVID-19 has led us to the difficult yet responsible decision to keep the park closed for the rest of the year.”
The news release outlined several enhancements the park plans for 2021, including the opening of a reimagined area in Soak City called Coconut Shores, featuring a multilevel aqua play structure, a mini wave pool for kids and a new dining experience.
Kings Dominion had previously extended the validity of 2020 passes and add-on products through 2021. Now, passholders will also receive a Pass Perks Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season. Season passes for 2021 will go on sale beginning Sept. 8.
—Staff report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.