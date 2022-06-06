Kiwanis of Fredericksburg gears up for centennial, seeks info from community

By STAFF REPORTS

In February, Kiwanis of Fredericksburg will mark its 100th anniversary. The community-service organization will celebrate its centennial in various ways, including a local museum exhibit.

The exhibit at the Fredericksburg Area Museum will showcase the club’s history and community impact over the last century.

As club members comb through its archives for notable mementos and other documents to include in the exhibit, they are also seeking help from the community.

Local organizations and residents are invited to share photos or other documents and materials that convey how the group has had a positive impact on the community. The club would also welcome any humorous anecdotes or positive memories involving the organization.

To submit an item for loan or other recollections for possible inclusion in the Kiwanis of Fredericksburg’s 100-year anniversary exhibit, contact Past President Steve Flanagan at 540/847-5500 or SEFlanagan56@gmail.com. The items are needed now for curation of the exhibit, which will open in February and end in August 2023.

The Kiwanis of Fredericksburg is part of the service club Kiwanis International. The local group’s mission is to provides mentorship and resources to develop the leadership skills of Fredericksburg-area youth. It meets the third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Fredericksburg.

Aside from the centennial celebration, other upcoming events include a golf tournament on Sept. 12 and a river cleanup on Oct. 22. For more information, go to fredericksburgkiwanis.portalbuzz.com.