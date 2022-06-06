 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kiwanis of Fredericksburg gears up for centennial, seeks info from community

  • 0
Kiwanis

The Fredericksburg Kiwanis Club, which was established in 1923, is getting ready to celebrate its centennial. Among one of the club’s early contributions was helping establish the playground at Walker-Grant Elementary School.

 Kiwanis of Fredericksburg

By STAFF REPORTS

In February, Kiwanis of Fredericksburg will mark its 100th anniversary. The community-service organization will celebrate its centennial in various ways, including a local museum exhibit.

The exhibit at the Fredericksburg Area Museum will showcase the club’s history and community impact over the last century.

As club members comb through its archives for notable mementos and other documents to include in the exhibit, they are also seeking help from the community.

Local organizations and residents are invited to share photos or other documents and materials that convey how the group has had a positive impact on the community. The club would also welcome any humorous anecdotes or positive memories involving the organization.

To submit an item for loan or other recollections for possible inclusion in the Kiwanis of Fredericksburg’s 100-year anniversary exhibit, contact Past President Steve Flanagan at 540/847-5500 or SEFlanagan56@gmail.com. The items are needed now for curation of the exhibit, which will open in February and end in August 2023.

People are also reading…

The Kiwanis of Fredericksburg is part of the service club Kiwanis International. The local group’s mission is to provides mentorship and resources to develop the leadership skills of Fredericksburg-area youth. It meets the third Tuesday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Fredericksburg.

Aside from the centennial celebration, other upcoming events include a golf tournament on Sept. 12 and a river cleanup on Oct. 22. For more information, go to fredericksburgkiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA returns moon rocket to launch pad

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert