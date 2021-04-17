Lab pros work behind the scenes in COVID-19 battle

“We’re always on our feet, and the cozy socks would really help,” Caya Eusta said.

“Those were some nice socks. They’re really comfy,” chimed in Wright.

Plus, every time the lab workers seemed particularly close to exhaustion, “here comes another box of socks,” Wright said. “It’s amazing what a box of socks can do.”

‘CREATIVE PART OF THE BRAIN’

Caya Eusta earned her bachelor’s degree in the Philippines then went to American Samoa for a few years. While there, she got the chance to do some coursework with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and the experience solidified her interest in microbiology.

She started working at Mary Washington Hospital more than five years ago.

Sometimes, the things she finds in the lab provide the perfect medium—not just for determining what’s wrong with a person—but for making art. Caya Eusta has used a stylus-like tool to smear cultures of bacteria on a dish to create the iconic image of COVID-19 with its sphere and spikes of proteins. She doesn’t hang the artwork on the wall, but photographs the image, then throws the dish in the biohazard trash.