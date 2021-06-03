Lafayette roundabout nearing completion

The Lafayette Boulevard roundabout is partially open, but the work zone is in full swing with cones, barricades, workers and equipment.

The work zone could be clearing up about a month from now, according to city spokeswoman Sonja Cantu.

“Please keep in mind this project is a work in progress, based on weather and other factors, that could delay any true opening date,” Cantu said in an email.

The roundabout is being built up the hill from the Blue and Gray Parkway intersection in an effort to help handle increased traffic from the new development under construction across from the Fredericksburg Battlefield. The Telegraph Hill/Fredericksburg Park plans call for 204 townhouses, 80 detached houses and 30,000 square feet of commercial space.

Along with the addition of the roundabout, Lafayette will be widened to four lanes from the Blue and Gray intersection up the hill to St. Paul Street.

While work continues, the roundabout is open for traffic, with digital signs alerting drivers to the new traffic pattern.

Cantu said in an email that the roundabout is in use, but not completely.

Lee Drive is open for traffic traveling in both directions, Cantu said. The businesses on the same side of Lafayette also are open for traffic traveling each way.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.