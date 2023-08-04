Harmful algae blooms have invaded another section of Lake Anna and resulted in another no-swim advisory from the Virginia Department of Health.

The VDH issued the no-swim advisory for the Upper North Anna Branch on Friday based on July 31 tests.

The tests revealed unhealthy amounts of algae blooms in the area known as the Sandbar, “from the upper inundated waters of the North Anna arm of the lake downstream to the Rt. 522 Bridge,” the health department said.

The summer’s first no-swim advisory was issued in June for the Upper Pamunkey Branch because of algae blooms.

This marks the sixth straight summer algae blooms have resulted in a no-swim advisory at the 13,000-acre Lake Anna, a popular recreational destination that also cools the Dominion Energy North Anna nuclear power plant. Last year, the lake was added to the state’s list of impaired waterways because of the algae blooms.

“The public is advised to avoid contact with this specific area of the lake until algae concentrations return to acceptable levels,” the health department stated in a news release.

Harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can appear when nitrogen and phosphorus pollution combine with warm water temperatures. The toxins can cause a skin rash, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The algae can affect people and pets alike.

The health department and the Virginia Harmful Algal Bloom Task Force monitor the lake and provide updates online.

The state and the Lake Anna Civic Association have been investigating causes and remedies for the lake, with one treatment test proving successful in some areas of the lake, including the Upper Pamunkey.

The association is raising funds to further treat the lake, according to the LACA website.