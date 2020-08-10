Land of Promise church in Spotsylvania distributes boxes of fresh produce

Cars were already lined up at 8:30 a.m. Saturday when Gwen Talley, a member of Land of Promise in Spotsylvania, arrived at the church to help distribute free boxes of fresh produce to the community.

“There are a lot of people in need right now,” said Talley. “There’s a lot of unpredictability.”

By 10 a.m., volunteers from the congregation, as well as nurses from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, students from Germanna Community College and members of other churches, were grooving to hip-hop, funk and soul music while loading up trunk after trunk with boxes of fruits and vegetables.

Land of Promise has partnered with World Vision, a faith-based nonprofit that assists in communities affected by disaster around the world, to distribute the boxes every Saturday in August, from 10 a.m. to noon.

According to World Vision’s website, the organization has 4.6 million people worldwide with food assistance since the pandemic struck in March.

Earlier last week, World Vision delivered 1,000 boxes filled with apples, cabbages, carrots, honeydew, potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini and yams to the church.

The produce was donated at no cost to the church, which in return provided the man- and woman-power to distribute them.