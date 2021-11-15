Lane closures set for Chatham Bridge this week

By STAFF REPORT

The continuing work on the underside of the Chatham Bridge will lead to lane closures this week.

Two of the four lanes on the span over the Rappahannock River linking Fredericksburg and Stafford County on State Route 3 are scheduled to be closed beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. There will be intermittent 15-minute full closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The lane closures are scheduled to be in place each day through Friday.

The bridge opened last month, following a long-term $23.4 million rehabilitation project, but work on the underside of the span is expected to continue through April.

