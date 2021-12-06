Lane closures set for Chatham Bridge this week

The Chatham Bridge has been open since October, but work continues on the span over the Rappahannock River.

The work will lead to lane closures on the bridge this week, beginning Monday and continuing through Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two of the four lanes will be closed on the bridge daily, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. There also will be intermittent, 15-minute full stops between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The lane closures will allow crews to complete work underneath the bridge, where work continues on the rehabilitation project.

Work is expected to be finished by April.

The 79-year-old Chatham Bridge on William Street/State Route 3 was closed in June 2020 for the $23.4 million overhaul. The project included replacement of the old deck and rehabilitation of the piers, which includes major concrete work that will enable the removal of the old bridge’s 15-ton vehicle weight limit.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.