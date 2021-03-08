Lane closures set for I-95 work near Stafford Centreport exit

A traffic shift is scheduled for Interstate 95 in Stafford County on Tuesday as part of the Rappahannock River crossing project.

The three northbound lanes at the Centreport Parkway exit will be “shifted slightly to the left, toward the median, to provide more space along the right shoulder for crews to work behind concrete barriers,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Delays are expected in near the work zone this week as crews remove the current lane markings and replace them with new markings and signs for the lane shift.

Lane closures are slated to run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., then again overnight Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, the lane closures are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

