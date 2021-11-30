Lane closures, work zones return to Fredericksburg-area roads

The break from work zone lane closures over the Thanksgiving holiday ends Wednesday.

That means the return of lane closures along the Interstate 95 work zones.

Starting midday on Wednesday and Thursday, crews will conduct a routine safety inspection of the southbound I–95 bridge (for local traffic) over the Rappahannock River that will include a lane closure, Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release.

Also on Wednesday, southbound I–95 will be reduced to one lane at 10 p.m. between the Centreport Parkway and U.S. 17 in Stafford County for work on the I–95 express lanes extension.

There also will be lane closures for other work along the interstate this week:

Overnight single-lane closures on northbound I–95 at the State Route 3 and U.S. 17 exits, which will be in place from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Overnight lane closures Thursday into Friday morning on northbound I-95 at Route 3 and U.S. 17 and on southbound I–95 from Centreport Parkway to U.S. 17 in Stafford. The lane closures are set to begin at 9 p.m. and end early Friday morning.

