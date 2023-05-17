A traffic shift scheduled for Wednesday in a construction zone on Ladysmith Road in Caroline County has been delayed, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

A new date is being considered for the traffic shift.

VDOT said work is continuing on the $26.4 million project.

The road is being realigned and widened to four lanes on a nearly 1-mile stretch between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. Work started in February and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

The rebuilt road will be wider, with a raised median separating eastbound and westbound traffic and a 10-foot-wide shared-used path. Crews will build dual left-turn lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic along with dedicated right-turn lanes at the U.S. 1 intersection, where sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian traffic signals will also be added.

About 11,000 vehicles pass through the work zone daily, according to a 2021 VDOT traffic count.