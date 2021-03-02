Lane shift set for Potomac Creek bridge project in Stafford

A traffic shift is set for U.S. 1 at the Potomac Creek bridge in Stafford County.

The shift, part of a $6.9 million bridge replacement project, was set for last month, but was postponed because of the winter weather.

The northbound lanes will be moved to lanes about 20 feet to the right to cross the creek, which will allow crews to build the northbound side of the bridge, according to local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Northbound traffic will use the temporary pattern until the project’s completion, scheduled for July 2022.

In early 2022, when the northbound phase is complete, crews will begin work on the southbound side. Southbound traffic will be moved to the north side of the span at that point.

There will be periodic lane closures in the area of the bridge. Otherwise, four lanes will remain in use through the work zone during the project.

Replacement of the current span, built in 1930, was approved because the bridge is structurally deficient.

Around 21,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, according to VDOT.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.