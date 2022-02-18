Lane wins Livingston special election in Spotsylvania

The votes have been tallied in the special election for the Livingston District seat on the Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors and Jacob Lane is the winner.

Lane held the lead at the end of Tuesday, but absentee ballots remained to be counted, with votes allowed to arrive at the county office of elections through Friday.

His lead held, with Lane totaling 1,506 votes to Raymond Bell’s 1,429. The third candidate, Justin Carlisle, finished with 235 votes.

Lane fills the seat left vacant by the October death of Supervisor Barry Jett, and will serve the remainder of Jett’s term, which runs through 2023.

“I’m humbled by the outcome,” said Lane, who lamented a low voter turnout.

“I still have a lot more trust to gain,” he said.

A Luck Stone foreman and lifelong Spotsylvania resident, Lane has said his ideologies are in line with Jett’s, and that he is ready to add to his community service work.

The 37-year-old married father of three, who was appointed to the Planning Commission by Jett, knows he has his hands full, especially as he starts his tenure with the budget process having already started.

Lane’s first meeting, on Tuesday, includes a work session with the School Board on the school system’s budget.

If recent School Board meetings and past contentious budget negotiations between the two boards is any indication, Lane has his work cut out for him.

“I’m really stepping into it ... a trial by fire,” Lane acknowledged.

He plans to do a lot of listening in an effort to “get up to speed with the budget process,” he said. “I just want to get to work for the community.”

