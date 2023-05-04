A traffic shift is scheduled for later this month in a construction zone on Ladysmith Road in Caroline County.

The road is being realigned and widened to four lanes on a nearly 1-mile stretch between U.S. 1 and Interstate 95. Work started in February and is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

As part of the $26.4 million project, the shift is scheduled to start May 17, with traffic using two lanes while crews build a pair of new lanes. The shift will remain in place until the work is finished.

The rebuilt road will be wider, with a raised median separating eastbound and westbound traffic and a 10-foot-wide shared-used path. Crews will build dual left-turn lanes for eastbound and westbound traffic along with dedicated right-turn lanes at the U.S. 1 intersection, where sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian traffic signals will also be added.

VDOT said travelers should stay alert for work and slow-moving equipment in the work zone, which about 11,000 vehicles pass through daily, according to a 2021 traffic count.